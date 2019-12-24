Technology News
loading

Honor Plans to Foray Into Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020

Honor will also release its Honor 9X smartphone in the country next year with Google apps.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Plans to Foray Into Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020

Honor is using hardware and software of US companies that have been given exemption

Highlights
  • We will launch two laptops in India in 2020: Honor official
  • Honor MagicBook comes with chipsets of Intel and AMD
  • Honor has not been able to use GMS suite for its new smartphones

Chinese handset maker Honor on Tuesday said it will foray into India PC market, with two laptops built on Windows platform, in the first quarter of 2020. Honor MagicBook laptop comes with chipsets of US companies -- Intel and AMD.

"We will launch two laptops in India in 2020. We have restarted working with Microsoft. They have licensed our products," Honor President for Overseas marketing and Sales, James Zou told reporters in Shenzhen, China.

While he did not disclose exact dates for the launch, a company note said that the laptops with AMD processor will be launched globally, including in India, in the first quarter of 2020.

Zou said that the company plans to expand product portfolio in India in 2020 which besides personal computers will include launch of a new television on its own operating system Harmony OS, smartwatch, and new smartphones starting with Honor 9X that will support storage capacity of 512GB.

The company is using hardware and software of US companies that have been given exemption to supply their products to Huawei, the parent company of Honor.

Honor has not been able to use Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite for its new smartphones due to restrictions imposed on it by the US government and has therefore developed its own suite and also operating system to mitigate impact of the ban. Honor 9X, however, will come with GMS.

Zou said that situation is difficult for the company but it has also opened up opportunity for the company.

"In 2020, we will focus on building new partnerships in India. By end of this year, we will launch 24 kits (software tools for app development) that will help developers migrate their app from GMS to HMS. By integrating app on HMS, Indian app developers can have access to one world's biggest market China," Zou said.

The company is also in talks with Nokia and TomTom to bring their maps application on HMS.

"China lacks Google ecosystem. Many apps are available without GMS code. Building HMS will take time but not impossible. People at the most need 300 app for daily use. We need to focus on daily use apps. It is not difficult," Zou said.

Huawei, including Honor, was the second largest global smartphone brand in terms of shipment with over 18 percent market share. However, it is estimated to have around 3 percent share in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Intel, AMD, MagicBook
Holiday Season: It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa on Christmas Eve
40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered

Related Stories

Honor Plans to Foray Into Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  2. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  3. Honor to Enter Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020
  4. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  5. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  6. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  9. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  10. Uber’s Dilemma About Its Rape Problem
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Influencers Partied at a Saudi Arabian Music Festival — but No One Mentioned Human Rights
  2. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  3. Honor Plans to Foray Into Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020
  4. Holiday Season: It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa on Christmas Eve
  5. Grand Theft Protest: Hong Kongers and Chinese Gamers Battle Online
  6. Realme C3, Realme 5i Listed on Singapore’s IMDA Certification Site, Expected to Launch Soon
  7. LG V60 ThinQ With 5G and Dual-Screen Functionality Launching at MWC 2020: Report
  8. Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. TikTok Searching for Global Headquarters Outside of China: Report
  10. Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.