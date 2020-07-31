Technology News
loading

Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India

Honor MagicBook 15 has 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 July 2020 14:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India

Honor MagicBook 15 comes in a Mystic Silver colour

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook 15 launched in India for Rs. 42,990
  • It will go on sale starting August 6 on Flipkart
  • Honor MagicBook 15 comes with a 65W charger and fast charging support

Honor MagicBook 15 has been launched in India as the company's first notebook in the country. It features the AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and Vega graphics. It comes with Windows pre-installed and boasts of slim bezels on the top and sides. You get a full-HD display with TÜV Rheinland certification. The Honor MagicBook 15 comes in a single colour variant that will go on sale from the first week of August. Honor says it will be available at a discounted price in its first sale.

Honor MagicBook 15 price in India

The Honor MagicBook 15 is priced at Rs. 42,990 in India and will go on sale starting August 6 in a Mystic Silver colour. It will be available on Flipkart from 12am on August 6 for regular members while Flipkart early access members will be able to purchase it from August 5, 8pm onwards. Honor is also giving a Rs. 3000 discount for the first sale taking the price down to Rs. 39,990.

Notably, the Honor MagicBook 15 was launched globally back in February and has now made its way to the Indian market.

Honor MagicBook 15 specifications

The Honor MagicBook 15 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 87 percent screen to body ratio, TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce blue light effect, and 178-degree viewing angles. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor coupled with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, and 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. For storage, you get a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

It comes with a 65W charger that uses the laptops Type-C port for charging. Honor says it can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The battery is said to last for 6.3 hours while watching videos continuously. Honor has included an S-shaped fan design in the MagicBook 15 that has 49 percent more fan blades that keep the heat in check. The thinner blades ensure effective airflow that improves heat dissipation by 38 percent.

You also get two-in-one fingerprint power button for secure logins and a pop-up webcam that can be covered when not in use. For connectivity, the Honor MagicBook 15 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: honor, Honor MagicBook 15, Honor MagicBook 15 price in India, Honor MagicBook 15 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
Big Tech Firms See Robust Results in Pandemic-Hit Quarter

Related Stories

Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  4. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  9. Honor 9A Price in India Leaked on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
  4. Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
  5. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
  6. Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan
  7. Vivo S7 Teased to Sport 44-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 3
  8. Australia to Make Facebook, Google Pay for News in Landmark Move
  9. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Expected to Be Launched at IFA 2020: Reports
  10. Huawei, Apple Gain Bigger Share of Shrinking China Smartphone Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com