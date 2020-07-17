Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, and MagicBook Pro have been launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. They follow the same aesthetic as the previous generation MagicBook models making them a refreshed version with new upgraded internals. The MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15, as the name suggests, come with 14-inch and 15-inch displays respectively. The MagicBook Pro packs a 16.1-inch display and slightly better internals than the other two notebooks. Further, they all have full-HD displays that are TÜV Rheinland certified.

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro: Price

The Honor MagicBook 14 comes in two configurations, one with a Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the other with a Ryzen 7 CPU and the same RAM and storage configuration. The Ryzen 5 model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,900) while the Ryzen 7 model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

Two configurations of the Honor MagicBook 15 were also announced. The Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and the Ryzen 7 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400). Additionally, Vmall has another variant of the MagicBook 15 listed that has a Ryzen 5 CPU + 8GB + 256GB storage, priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,600).

The Honor MagicBook Pro has two configurations that use the more powerful H-series Ryzen CPUs compared to the U-series in the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15. The Pro variant comes with Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage which is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400) and a Ryzen 7 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 55,800).

All three notebook models come in Glacial Silver and Starry Sky Grey colour options and are currently up for pre-orders. The Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 will go on sale starting July 22 while the MagicBook Pro will go on sale starting July 30.

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15: Specifications

The MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 run 64-bit Windows 10 Home and come with 14-inch and 15-6-inch displays respectively. They are both full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS matte displays with 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits screen brightness. Both are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The 14-inch is available with only 512GB storage while the 15.6-inch comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

For connectivity, they come with dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on both models. In terms of battery, the Honor MagicBook 14 gets a 56Wh battery while the Honor MagicBook 15 gets a 42Wh battery. For audio, they have two speakers and two microphones. The MagicBook 14 weighs 1.38kg and the MagicBook 15 weighs 1.53kg.

Honor MagicBook Pro specifications

The Honor MagicBook Pro has a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with AMD Radeon Graphics and 16GB of RAM. It comes with 512GB of SSD storage. The MagicBook Pro gets three USB Type-A ports, along with the USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity options. There is a 56Wh battery in the Pro model which weighs 1.7kg. The rest of the specifications are identical to the other two notebook models.