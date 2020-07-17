Technology News
loading

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched

Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 can be powered by up to a Ryzen 7 4700U CPU while the Pro model comes with up to a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched

All three Honor MagicBook models come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook 14 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,900)
  • Honor MagicBook 15 starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,600)
  • Honor MagicBook Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400)

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, and MagicBook Pro have been launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. They follow the same aesthetic as the previous generation MagicBook models making them a refreshed version with new upgraded internals. The MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15, as the name suggests, come with 14-inch and 15-inch displays respectively. The MagicBook Pro packs a 16.1-inch display and slightly better internals than the other two notebooks. Further, they all have full-HD displays that are TÜV Rheinland certified.

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro: Price

The Honor MagicBook 14 comes in two configurations, one with a Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and the other with a Ryzen 7 CPU and the same RAM and storage configuration. The Ryzen 5 model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,900) while the Ryzen 7 model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

Two configurations of the Honor MagicBook 15 were also announced. The Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and the Ryzen 7 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400). Additionally, Vmall has another variant of the MagicBook 15 listed that has a Ryzen 5 CPU + 8GB + 256GB storage, priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,600).

The Honor MagicBook Pro has two configurations that use the more powerful H-series Ryzen CPUs compared to the U-series in the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15. The Pro variant comes with Ryzen 5 CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage which is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,400) and a Ryzen 7 + 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 55,800).

All three notebook models come in Glacial Silver and Starry Sky Grey colour options and are currently up for pre-orders. The Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 will go on sale starting July 22 while the MagicBook Pro will go on sale starting July 30.

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15: Specifications

The MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 run 64-bit Windows 10 Home and come with 14-inch and 15-6-inch displays respectively. They are both full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS matte displays with 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits screen brightness. Both are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The 14-inch is available with only 512GB storage while the 15.6-inch comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

For connectivity, they come with dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on both models. In terms of battery, the Honor MagicBook 14 gets a 56Wh battery while the Honor MagicBook 15 gets a 42Wh battery. For audio, they have two speakers and two microphones. The MagicBook 14 weighs 1.38kg and the MagicBook 15 weighs 1.53kg.

Honor MagicBook Pro specifications

The Honor MagicBook Pro has a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with AMD Radeon Graphics and 16GB of RAM. It comes with 512GB of SSD storage. The MagicBook Pro gets three USB Type-A ports, along with the USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity options. There is a 56Wh battery in the Pro model which weighs 1.7kg. The rest of the specifications are identical to the other two notebook models.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 (Ryzen Edition) Laptop

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 (Ryzen Edition) Laptop

Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: honor, Honor MagicBook 14, Honor MagicBook 14 price, Honor MagicBook 14 specifications, Honor MagicBook 15, Honor MagicBook 15 price, Honor MagicBook 15 specifications, Honor MagicBook Pro, Honor MagicBook Pro price, Honor MagicBook Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla Tries to Assure Workers There's No Big Virus Outbreak
Facebook Messenger Introduces Zoom-Like Screen Sharing Feature

Related Stories

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  7. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
  8. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  10. Redmi 9C May Launch as a Rebadged Poco Phone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report
  2. International Space Station Power Upgrades Nearly Finished After NASA Spacewalk
  3. Microsoft’s Project xCloud Game Streaming Service to Launch in September
  4. Twitter Says Attackers Targeted 130 Accounts in Bitcoin Scam Hack: 10 Points
  5. Solar Probe Reveals Sun's Tiny 'Campfires' in Closest-Ever Photos
  6. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
  7. Facebook Messenger Introduces Zoom-Like Screen Sharing Feature
  8. TikTok Banned in India: Here’s How Creators Have Been Dealing With It
  9. Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  10. Tesla Tries to Assure Workers There's No Big Virus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com