Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

The new Honor MagicBook 14 2021 and MagicBook 15 2021 come with a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 January 2021 19:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

The new Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are both equipped with Wi-Fi 6

Highlights
  • Both the laptops will go on sale in China on January 27
  • Honor MagicBook 14 has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display
  • Honor MagicBook 15 has a 42Whr battery

Honor MagicBook 14 and Honor MagicBook 15 2021 models have launched in China alongside the Honor V40 5G smartphone. The two laptops feature up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. Honor says that the overall performance of both the laptops is up by 49 percent compared to the previous generation models. The new Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual-antenna design for wireless speeds up to 2,400 Mbps.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, Honor MagicBook 15 2021 price, sale

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 is priced starting at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,100) for the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 variant, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. But it will be available at a special price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for its first sale. The Honor MagicBook 15 2021 also comes with a starting price of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,100) with the same specifications and will also be available at a special price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,900). The sale of both notebooks will begin from January 27. Both the laptops come in a single Glacial Silver colour option.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, Honor MagicBook 15 2021 specifications

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 and the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 have almost identical specifications and only differ in size. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 has a 14-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Honor MagicBook 15 2021 has a larger 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Both the laptops are powered by the up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The notebooks run on Windows 10 Home. The laptops come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 2X2 MIMO dual antenna, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI port. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 and the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 have a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 has a 56Whr battery whereas the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 has a smaller 42Whr battery. The Honor MagicBook 14 variant claims to deliver about 10.2 hours of video playback whereas the MagicBook 15 claims to deliver about 7.6 hours of video playback. Ports include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and a mic/ audio combo jack. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 weighs 1.38kg whereas the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 weighs 1.56kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor MagicBook 14 2021 Laptop

Honor MagicBook 14 2021 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX450
Weight 1.38 kg
Honor MagicBook 15 2021 Laptop

Honor MagicBook 15 2021 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX450
Weight 1.38 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor MagicBook 14 2021, Honor MagicBook 14 2021 Price, Honor MagicBook 14 2021 Specifications, Honor MagicBook 15 2021, Honor MagicBook 15 2021 Specifications, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  2. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  3. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  5. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  6. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  7. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  10. Affordable Data Plans from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com