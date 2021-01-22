Honor MagicBook 14 and Honor MagicBook 15 2021 models have launched in China alongside the Honor V40 5G smartphone. The two laptops feature up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. Honor says that the overall performance of both the laptops is up by 49 percent compared to the previous generation models. The new Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual-antenna design for wireless speeds up to 2,400 Mbps.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, Honor MagicBook 15 2021 price, sale

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 is priced starting at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,100) for the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 variant, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. But it will be available at a special price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for its first sale. The Honor MagicBook 15 2021 also comes with a starting price of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,100) with the same specifications and will also be available at a special price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 52,900). The sale of both notebooks will begin from January 27. Both the laptops come in a single Glacial Silver colour option.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021, Honor MagicBook 15 2021 specifications

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 and the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 have almost identical specifications and only differ in size. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 has a 14-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Honor MagicBook 15 2021 has a larger 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Both the laptops are powered by the up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The notebooks run on Windows 10 Home. The laptops come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 2X2 MIMO dual antenna, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI port. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 and the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 have a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 has a 56Whr battery whereas the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 has a smaller 42Whr battery. The Honor MagicBook 14 variant claims to deliver about 10.2 hours of video playback whereas the MagicBook 15 claims to deliver about 7.6 hours of video playback. Ports include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and a mic/ audio combo jack. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 weighs 1.38kg whereas the Honor MagicBook 15 2021 weighs 1.56kg.

