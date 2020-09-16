Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Honor Hunter V700 With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched

Honor Hunter V700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched

Honor Hunter V700 has a 56Wh battery that can be charged to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Hunter V700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched

Honor Hunter V700 has an RGB keyboard

Highlights
  • Honor Hunter V700 launched in China
  • The gaming laptop is just 19.9mm thick
  • Honor Hunter V700 comes with a 144Hz display as standard

Honor Hunter V700 has been launched in China as the Huawei sub-brand's first gaming laptop, part of its new Hunter series. The Honor Hunter V700 will be offered in three configurations and a single colour option. The gaming laptop has some stylish design choices that make it stand out. The bottom panel opens up a little to let more air in when the laptop is opened. There is a light strip around the rear corners and the keyboard has RGB lighting as well.

Honor Hunter V700 price

The Honor Hunter V700 is listed on VMall in three configurations. The Core i5 + GeForce GTX 1660 Ti + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 81,600), the Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 92,500) and lastly, the Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh). It comes in a single Magic Night Black (translated) colour option. The Honor Hunter V700 is currently up for pre-orders in the China.

As of now, it is unclear if and when the Honor Hunter V700 will come to markets outside China.

Honor Hunter V700 specifications

The Hunter V700 by Honor comes with Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed. It features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has 300 nits of peak brightness and 81.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The Honor Hunter V700 is powered by up to Intel 10th-generation Core i7-10750H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM. In terms of RAM, the gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 2,666MHz and can be equipped with up to a 1TB SSD.

Audio on the Honor Hunter V700 is handled by two speakers and the battery is 56Wh. It supports fast charging and Honor says it can be charged to 60 percent in 30 minutes. For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. You also get a 720p webcam for video calls and a fingerprint scanner for quick logins. In terms of dimensions, the Honor Hunter V700 measures 369.7x253x19.9mm and weighs 2.45kg.

Talking about the aesthetics, you get a keyboard with RGB backlighting, a multi-touch trackpad, a light strip around the back corners, and a slim grill above the keyboard. The bezels around the display are relatively thick that give ample space to house the webcam above the screen.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Honor Hunter V700 Laptop

Honor Hunter V700 Laptop

Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.45 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: honor, Honor Hunter V700, Honor Hunter V700 price, Honor Hunter V700 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A02 Supposedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Key Specifications

Related Stories

Honor Hunter V700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  3. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
  7. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  8. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  9. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Functionality, Priced Starting at Rs. 2,995
  2. Amazon Pay to Sell Google Play Recharge Codes, Currently Live for Select Users
  3. Honor Hunter V700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A02 Supposedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Key Specifications
  5. Realme 7i Live Images Surface Ahead of September 17 Launch, Specifications Tipped
  6. Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions Boosted by Fans of Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, More
  7. Google Meet Starts Getting 49-Person Grid View, Background Blur Feature
  8. Moto E7 Plus Teased to Launch in India Soon; Global Price Details Announced
  9. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
  10. New Realme Smartphone Series Teased by Executive, May Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com