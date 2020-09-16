Honor Hunter V700 has been launched in China as the Huawei sub-brand's first gaming laptop, part of its new Hunter series. The Honor Hunter V700 will be offered in three configurations and a single colour option. The gaming laptop has some stylish design choices that make it stand out. The bottom panel opens up a little to let more air in when the laptop is opened. There is a light strip around the rear corners and the keyboard has RGB lighting as well.

Honor Hunter V700 price

The Honor Hunter V700 is listed on VMall in three configurations. The Core i5 + GeForce GTX 1660 Ti + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 81,600), the Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 92,500) and lastly, the Core i7 + GeForce RTX 2060 + 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh). It comes in a single Magic Night Black (translated) colour option. The Honor Hunter V700 is currently up for pre-orders in the China.

As of now, it is unclear if and when the Honor Hunter V700 will come to markets outside China.

Honor Hunter V700 specifications

The Hunter V700 by Honor comes with Windows 10 Home Edition pre-installed. It features a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has 300 nits of peak brightness and 81.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The Honor Hunter V700 is powered by up to Intel 10th-generation Core i7-10750H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM. In terms of RAM, the gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 2,666MHz and can be equipped with up to a 1TB SSD.

Audio on the Honor Hunter V700 is handled by two speakers and the battery is 56Wh. It supports fast charging and Honor says it can be charged to 60 percent in 30 minutes. For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. You also get a 720p webcam for video calls and a fingerprint scanner for quick logins. In terms of dimensions, the Honor Hunter V700 measures 369.7x253x19.9mm and weighs 2.45kg.

Talking about the aesthetics, you get a keyboard with RGB backlighting, a multi-touch trackpad, a light strip around the back corners, and a slim grill above the keyboard. The bezels around the display are relatively thick that give ample space to house the webcam above the screen.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.