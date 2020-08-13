Technology News
loading

Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon

Honor Hunter gaming laptop series will rival the Redmi G gaming laptop that is launching tomorrow.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 August 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor Hunter series gaming laptop will likely carry the logo on the chassis

Highlights
  • Honor Hunter logo has been revealed
  • Honor Hunter gaming laptop series will be the brand’s first gaming laptop
  • As of now, there is no information on availability or pricing

Honor Hunter will be the Huawei sub-brand's first gaming laptop and the logo for it has been revealed on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo. Honor shared a poster for the Hunter series of gaming laptops stating that they are coming soon. The poster does not reveal any information on the laptop itself, nor does it come with any release date. This will be the company's first gaming laptop and will likely come out as a competitor to the Redmi G gaming laptop that is launching on Friday, August 14.

The poster was shared on Weibo by one of the brand's official accounts, and spotted by GizmoChina.

Roughly translated, the text on the poster says ‘The Hunter is coming' and also reveals that it will be a series of gaming laptops. The logo for this gaming laptop series is also present on the poster, which can be expected to be present on the laptops themselves. It is possible that Honor launches its Hunter gaming laptops this month itself, however, that is just speculation as the company has not revealed a launch date.

The Honor Hunter gaming laptop series will first make its way to the Chinese market and as of now, it is unclear whether it will come to India or not. It is the first gaming laptop by the brand and may be sold at a relatively affordable price point.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is also launching its first gaming laptop, the Redmi G, tomorrow, August 14 through an event that will start at 2pm in China (11:30am IST). While the specifications for this gaming laptop are currently unknown, Redmi has shared what the laptop will look like. It comes with slim bezels on the sides and top, with a thick chin that seems to house the webcam. There are ventilation holes on the right side, along with a headphone jack and a USB port.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: honor, Honor Hunter, Honor Hunter gaming laptop, Xiaomi, Redmi G gaming laptop
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Must Pay $500 Million Over PanOptis 4G Patent Violations, US Court Rules
Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event

Related Stories

Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  2. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  4. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  6. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  8. Unannounced Realme RMX2176, RMX2200 Detailed in TENAA Listings
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21
  10. OnePlus TV Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data; Two Other Plans Discontinued
  2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Quit Netflix Remake Over Creative Differences
  3. Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event
  4. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon
  5. Apple Must Pay $500 Million Over PanOptis 4G Patent Violations, US Court Rules
  6. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Big Tech's Challenge to Social Media Executive Order
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance in Early Talks With Reliance Industries to Invest in Video App: Report
  9. Realme 6i to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Windows 10 Update to Bring Windows 10X’s Enhanced Copy and Paste Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com