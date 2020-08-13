Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon

Honor Hunter will be the Huawei sub-brand's first gaming laptop and the logo for it has been revealed on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo. Honor shared a poster for the Hunter series of gaming laptops stating that they are coming soon. The poster does not reveal any information on the laptop itself, nor does it come with any release date. This will be the company's first gaming laptop and will likely come out as a competitor to the Redmi G gaming laptop that is launching on Friday, August 14.

The poster was shared on Weibo by one of the brand's official accounts, and spotted by GizmoChina.

Roughly translated, the text on the poster says ‘The Hunter is coming' and also reveals that it will be a series of gaming laptops. The logo for this gaming laptop series is also present on the poster, which can be expected to be present on the laptops themselves. It is possible that Honor launches its Hunter gaming laptops this month itself, however, that is just speculation as the company has not revealed a launch date.

The Honor Hunter gaming laptop series will first make its way to the Chinese market and as of now, it is unclear whether it will come to India or not. It is the first gaming laptop by the brand and may be sold at a relatively affordable price point.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is also launching its first gaming laptop, the Redmi G, tomorrow, August 14 through an event that will start at 2pm in China (11:30am IST). While the specifications for this gaming laptop are currently unknown, Redmi has shared what the laptop will look like. It comes with slim bezels on the sides and top, with a thick chin that seems to house the webcam. There are ventilation holes on the right side, along with a headphone jack and a USB port.

