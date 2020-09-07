Honor Hunter, the Huawei sub-brand's first gaming laptop, is set to launch on September 16. The company officially confirmed the news on Weibo. The company also announced that it will launch two new smartwatches at an event on the date. Going by the promotional photo shared on the social media, it can be expected that the wearables could be the Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES that were launched at IFA 2020 on Friday, September 4.

Honor took to Weibo to announce a launch event on September 16. It shared a promotional image, showing the new Honor Hunter laptop, along with the Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES. It said that the three new products, along with “other new products” (translated), will be launched at the event.

Honor Hunter: What we know so far

Honor has kept all key details of the upcoming Hunter gaming laptop under wraps. Back in August, the company shared a poster for the Hunter series of gaming laptops, offering a look at the brand's logo. The new promotional image shows the glowing logo on the back of the laptop's screen. A backlit keyboard can also be seen in the photo. It isn't clear yet if the laptop will be launched in India. Pricing, specifications, and availability details are expected to be revealed at the September 16 event.

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES price, availability

The two smartwatches were unveiled at the IFA 2020 event last week. The Honor Watch GS Pro and the Honor Watch ES are priced at EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,600) and EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,700), respectively. Both the smartwatches are set to be available in the European markets starting today, September 7. The Honor Watch GS Pro is set to go on sale in India in October.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.