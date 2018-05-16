Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Wifi's Network Check Feature Can Now Test Multiple Device Connections

 
, 16 May 2018
Google Wifi's Network Check Feature Can Now Test Multiple Device Connections

Highlights

  • Users can measure how an individual device is performing
  • New feature will essentially run a speed test on each device
  • Globally, an average of 18 devices are connected on each Google Wifi

Google has added a new feature to its Wifi router that lets users measure how each individual device is performing on their wireless Internet network.

The new feature will essentially run a speed test on each device and inform the users which devices need to be kept within a closer router range for a stronger connection.

Globally, an average of 18 devices are connected on each Google Wifi network.

"With so many devices on your network, we want to make sure you have a way to know each device has the best connection possible, and that your home Wi-Fi is doing its job," Google's Product Manager, Alex King, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"This update to our Network Check technology will be available in the coming weeks to all Google Wifi users around the world - just open the Google Wifi app to get started," King said.

Google said that knowing Wi-Fi coverage is poor in an area of your home can help you pinpoint the exact bottleneck when you notice a connectivity slowdown.

"Then, you will know to move your Google Wifi point closer to that device or even move the device itself for a stronger connection," King said.

