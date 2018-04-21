Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Project Zero Team Discloses Windows 10 Flaw Before Microsoft Can Fix It

 
, 21 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Project Zero Team Discloses Windows 10 Flaw Before Microsoft Can Fix It

Highlights

  • Google had reported the bug in January this year
  • Microsoft had asked for a deadline, which Google denied
  • The flaw affects Windows 10 machines with UMCI enabled

Google's Project Zero team has publicly disclosed a flaw in Windows 10, even though Microsoft wanted to keep it under wraps until it came up with a fix. The flaw affects Windows 10 S, which is a version of the operating system that the company had designed as a safer platform for educational institutions and other establishments by only allowing apps from the Microsoft Store to be installed. It also affects any Windows 10 system that has UMCI enabled. The move to disclose a flaw before a company is ready with a fix is not something unusual for the Google Project Zero team, which has shamed Microsoft with similar disclosures in the past.

According to the Project Zero team, the latest flaw targets any Windows 10 user with user mode code integrity (UMCI) enabled - commonly implemented in enterprise systems with Device Guard (DG) virtual container - which is a default setting in Windows 10 S. This issue enables arbitrary code to be run. Project Zero researcher James Forshaw has released a detailed description and proof-of-concept code for the bypass that allows attackers to gain persistent code execution on a PC or laptop. The bug is said to be within the .NET framework and how it works within the Windows Lockdown Policy (WLDP). It is also said to be amongst two other known and as yet unfixed Device Guard bypasses in the .NET framework.

Forshaw says, "It's not an issue which can be exploited remotely, nor is it a privilege escalation. An attacker would have to already have code running on the machine to install the registry entries necessary to exploit this issue, although this could be through an RCE such as a vulnerability in Edge." However, he adds, "There's at least two known DG bypasses in the .NET framework that are not fixed, and are still usable even on Windows 10 S so this issue isn't as serious as it might have been if all known avenues for bypass were fixed."

Google had first reported the bug to Microsoft on January 19 this year. In February, Microsoft confirmed it and said it could not be fixed by April's Patch deadline due to an "unforeseen code relationship". Again in April, the two companies haggled over disclosure dates. Microsoft had asked for an extension of two weeks on the 90-day disclosure deadline - something that the Google Project Zero denied. It again asked Google to hold off the disclosure of the bug until May's Patch that Google denied yet again.

From disclosing a Windows 10 Bug in 2016, to going public with a 'high severity' bug in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer last year, and more recently revealing an Edge Browser bug, engineers at the Google Project Zero have not shied away from publicly disclosing flaws in Microsoft products before the Redmond giant was able to fix them. To recall, the Google Project Zero team has a 90-day deadline for disclosing flaws from the date it informs the concerned company about the issue. It's no secret that the two companies have a not so pleasant history, as even Microsoft has had taken jabs at Google for its security vulnerabilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Project Zero, Windows 10 S, Microsoft Windows, Windows 10, UMCI, Device Guard
iPhone X Is Dead, Says Analyst, While LG Faces OLED Display Manufacturing Issues
Best AC deals
Google Project Zero Team Discloses Windows 10 Flaw Before Microsoft Can Fix It
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 India Launch 'Soon', Amazon.in Registrations to Go Live Tonight
  2. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Selfie Teaser Shows Upcoming Xiaomi Phone's Portrait Mode
  3. iPhone SE 2 May Arrive Next Month Without Earphone Jack
  4. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
  5. Airtel in Talks With Netflix to Offer Subscription Free to Users: Report
  6. Moto G6 Series Will Get Only One Major Android Update: Report
  7. Apple Loses Over $60 Billion in Market Cap on 'iPhone Fears'
  8. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  9. Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  10. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.