Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities

Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities

This feature on Google Wifi and Nest Wifi is only available via the Google Home app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 December 2020 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities

The software update for Google Wifi and Nest Wifi includes improvements for better client connectivity

Highlights
  • Google Wifi and Nest Wifi can prioritise Google Meet and Zoom traffic
  • Google says this will result in fewer interruptions during video calls
  • The improvement is part of the 20Q4 (13099.118.19) update

Google Wifi and Nest Wifi are receiving an update that will allow the routers to automatically prioritise Google Meet and Zoom Meetings traffic over other activities on your home network. The latest update — 20Q4 (13099.118.19) — will give the routers the ability to automatically detect and optimise select video conferencing traffic as preferred activity. The feature is only available via the Google Home app. The new update adds to the existing option of prioritising Stadia gaming over other activities on your network.

You can now have your network focus its bandwidth on activities that require a faster connection to the internet, with Google Wifi and Nest Wifi. The feature is part of the 20Q4 (13099.118.19) update rolling out to the devices.

On setting video conferencing as a preferred activity, you will be able to communicate with others more clearly with fewer interruptions and less choppy audio and video, as per Google. As mentioned before, this feature is currently only applicable to Google Meet and Zoom. This setting will be on by default after the update, as per Google, but won't be active unless one of your devices is performing a preferred activity.

The 20Q4 (13099.118.19) software update will let the Google Home App Feed show Wi-Fi events, such as when the device connection fails due to password issues or poor coverage. It will also show when mesh connection issues take place due to poor placement and underperforming WAN ethernet link.

As per the release notes, the software update for Google Wifi and Nest Wifi also includes improvements for better client connectivity and roaming, better reliability for high rate data frames, IPTV IGMP robustness improvements, and general security, stability, and performance improvements.

This adds to the existing option of prioritising Stadia gaming over your network. Selecting ‘Gaming' as the preferred activity setting on Google Wifi and Nest Wifi will prioritise Stadia. This way, Google says that your gameplay doesn't get slowed down by other devices or activities on your network, such as someone streaming TV or browsing the web in another room.

To turn preferred activities on or off, open the Google Home app and tap on Settings under Wi-Fi and click on Preferred activities. Here, you can check the activity type you want your network to prioritise. Until you manually turn this off, the preferred activities will get priority on your network.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Wifi, Nest Wifi, 20Q4 (13099.118.19), Google Meet, Zoom, Google Wifi Update, Nest Wifi Update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Brings macOS to Cloud in a Boost to Apple App Developers
Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder

Related Stories

Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  10. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com