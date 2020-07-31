Nearby Share, Android's answer to Apple's AirDrop sharing feature, has now reportedly been rolled out to Windows users via Google Chrome. It allows users to share files between compatible devices wirelessly and instantly. Last month, the Nearby Share feature was rolled out on the Google Play Services Public Beta Program. Soon after, Chromebook users also got access to the feature as it was reportedly rolled out to Chrome OS. Now, it appears that Windows user can use Nearby Share on the Chrome Dev or Canary channels.

First spotted by Techdows, the Nearby Share feature can be enabled by following a few simple steps. When using Chrome Dev or Canary channel, visit the chrome://flags page. The Nearby Sharing option should appear in the list, which needs to be enabled. Once that is done, restart the browser, and then head to chrome://nearby. This page should pop up a list of supported devices, with which files can be shared using the new feature.

It must be noted that to use the feature, the Windows PC must have Bluetooth support. The user will also need to have a compatible Pixel phone or a Chromebook. Both devices must be unlocked first and placed close to each other with Bluetooth enabled. Lastly, when testing on a Chromebook, it should have the Nearby Sharing feature enabled in Quick Settings. Unfortunately, Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify if the feature was working.

Android's Nearby Share feature works exactly like Apple's AirDrop. With the latter, users can instantly share files, contacts, photos, and more between any Apple device. Similarly, with Nearby Share, Android users can share anything from photos and videos to link and tweets.

Google had confirmed the Nearby Share feature earlier this month. The tech giant also began rolling out a test for the service via Google Play Services Public Beta Program. Late last month, Google was reported to be working on plans to make the feature available on Mac and Linux as well.

