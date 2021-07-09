Google Chrome OS 91's latest update seems to have created another issue when it was pulled for degrading performance. Google released the version 91.0.4472.147 update at the end of June for Chrome OS, but users reported that it was causing performance issues on their laptops after which it was pulled. However, this seems to have created another issue wherein users are unable to use Linux container which allows installation of Linux applications.

The latest incremental update for Chrome OS — version 91.0.4472.147 — was released on June 30 with several features, security updates, and bug fixes. A few days later, users started to report performance drops as some process caused the CPU to stay at 100 percent usage, as noted by Android Police.

Google then pulled the update from the server, but in doing so it blocked access to Linux container for Chromebook users. The Linux container allows Chromebook owners to use Linux applications.

According to a report by Chrome Unboxed, this issue occurred because Linux container first identifies if the latest version of Chrome OS is installed and prompts to update to the latest version if it doesn't find it. Since Google pulled the update from the server, Chromebooks showed that they are on the latest version — version 91.0.4472.114 — but the Linux container still thinks there is an update available.

This seems to be a simple oversight, one that can be easily fixed. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a fix for this issue and Google's hasn't released a new update either. Those who are using Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.114 should ideally stick to it till Google confirms the issue with the incremental update has been fixed. Those who already have updated and are experiencing said issues should report the bug which will bring more attention to it. You can visit the Chrome OS forum or file the bug to submit your feedback.