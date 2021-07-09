Technology News
Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report

Google Chrome OS received an incremental update with version 91.0.4472.147 with features, security updates, and bug fixes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2021 13:13 IST
Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Google is yet to release a fix for the Chrome OS issue

Highlights
  • Google Chrome OS allows installation of Linux apps with Linux container
  • The latest pulled update is preventing usage of Linux container
  • Google released the version 91.0.4472.147 on June 30

Google Chrome OS 91's latest update seems to have created another issue when it was pulled for degrading performance. Google released the version 91.0.4472.147 update at the end of June for Chrome OS, but users reported that it was causing performance issues on their laptops after which it was pulled. However, this seems to have created another issue wherein users are unable to use Linux container which allows installation of Linux applications.

The latest incremental update for Chrome OS — version 91.0.4472.147 — was released on June 30 with several features, security updates, and bug fixes. A few days later, users started to report performance drops as some process caused the CPU to stay at 100 percent usage, as noted by Android Police.

Google then pulled the update from the server, but in doing so it blocked access to Linux container for Chromebook users. The Linux container allows Chromebook owners to use Linux applications.

According to a report by Chrome Unboxed, this issue occurred because Linux container first identifies if the latest version of Chrome OS is installed and prompts to update to the latest version if it doesn't find it. Since Google pulled the update from the server, Chromebooks showed that they are on the latest version — version 91.0.4472.114 — but the Linux container still thinks there is an update available.

This seems to be a simple oversight, one that can be easily fixed. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a fix for this issue and Google's hasn't released a new update either. Those who are using Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.114 should ideally stick to it till Google confirms the issue with the incremental update has been fixed. Those who already have updated and are experiencing said issues should report the bug which will bring more attention to it. You can visit the Chrome OS forum or file the bug to submit your feedback.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Chrome OS, Google Chrome OS update, Google, Chrome OS, Chromebook, Linux, Linux Container
Vineet Washington
Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report
