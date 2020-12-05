Technology News
  Google Chrome OS 87 Brings Tab Search in Browser, Battery Information for Bluetooth Headphones to Chromebooks

Google Chrome OS 87 Brings Tab Search in Browser, Battery Information for Bluetooth Headphones to Chromebooks

Chrome OS 87 will now show the battery level of your connected Bluetooth headphone in your Chromebook right in the Settings and Quick Settings menu.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 December 2020 15:38 IST
Google Chrome OS 87 Brings Tab Search in Browser, Battery Information for Bluetooth Headphones to Chromebooks

Photo Credit: Google

Chrome OS 87 will reach all users in the coming days

Chrome OS 87 rollout has started for Chromebook models and it brings some new features that makes web browsing as well as using Bluetooth accessories easier. The new version of Chome will get a Tab Search feature, which was added to the Windows version of the browser last month. It will allow you to locate a tab among multiple open tabs in a browser. Chrome OS 87 will also show battery level for wireless headphones connected to your Chromebook. This update also brings several new wallpapers from four different artists and some bug fixes.

Through an official post on the Chromebook support page, Google shared that Chrome OS 87 has started rolling out for devices and will reach all devices in the coming days. The new OS version brings a Tab Search feature to Chrome that will help users easily locate a tab among multiple open tabs. Clicking the Tab Search button next to the minimise icon will bring up a drop-down menu where you can search for a particular tab. This can also be triggered with Ctrl+Shift+A shortcut.

Tab Search was added to the Windows desktop version of Chrome last month but is yet to make its way to all users. It came with the update version 87.0.4280.66.

The Quick Setting or Settings menu will now show battery levels of your connected Bluetooth headphones. When a pair of Bluetooth headphones is connected to the Chromebook, a notification at the bottom right-hand side of the screen will show the battery level. If you want to know the battery level while using the headphone, simply open the Quick Settings or Settings menu. It is unclear if this feature will work with other Bluetooth accessories as well.

Lastly, there are 36 new wallpapers in Chrome OS 87 from four different artists. You can change the wallpaper in Chrome OS by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting Set Wallpaper.

Google has asked users to share any feedback or bugs they experience on the forum. It's important to note that not all users will be immediately eligible for the update as it will be roll out progressively over the coming days.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome OS, Chrome OS 87, Tab Search
