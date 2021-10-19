Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products

Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products

When news of the bill broke last week, both Amazon and Google warned of potential unintended consequences.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 October 2021 12:41 IST
Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products

The bill follows others introduced with the goal of reining in the outsized market power of tech firms

Highlights
  • A companion has passed the House Judiciary Committee
  • Amazon and Google warned of potential unintended consequences
  • Amazon said if the bill became law it would harm consumers

About a dozen US senators from both parties on Monday formally introduced a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet's Google, from favouring their products and services. The bill follows others introduced with the goal of reining in the outsized market power of tech firms, including industry leaders Facebook and Apple. Thus far none became law, although one, which would increase resources for antitrust enforcers, passed the Senate.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley's bill would prohibit platforms from requiring companies operating on their sites to purchase the platform's goods or services and ban them from biasing search results to favour the platform.

A companion has passed the House Judiciary Committee. It must pass both houses of Congress to become law.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, after reviewing thousands of internal Amazon documents, that Amazon's India operations ran a systematic campaign of creating knock-offs and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands in the country, one of the company's largest growth markets.

When news of the bill broke last week, both Amazon and Google warned of potential unintended consequences.

Amazon said in a statement that the bill, if it became law, "would harm consumers and the more than 500,000 US small and medium-sized businesses that sell in the Amazon store, and it would put at risk the more than 1 million jobs created by those businesses."

Google said that the measure would make it more difficult for companies to offer free services - Google's search and maps are both free - and would make "those services less safe, less private and less secure."

Facebook, which said that it competes with a range of social media, including TikTok and Twitter, said antitrust laws should "not attempt to dismantle the products and services people depend on."

Klobuchar chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee while Grassley is the top Republican on the full committee. Co-sponsors include five Democrats and five Republicans.

Companies expressing support for the bill included Spotify, Roku, Match Group and DuckDuckGo, Klobuchar's office said in a statement.

The bill would not break up the companies or force them to drop services but bars some bad behaviours that affect businesses that rely on their platforms, said Stacy Mitchell with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance who said that she would prefer a more aggressive bill.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon
Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month

Related Stories

Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  3. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  5. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  6. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  8. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  9. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month
  2. Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products
  3. White Dwarf 'Switches on and Off' for First Time, Leaves Astronomers Baffled
  4. Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
  5. WhatsApp Introduces New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options in India
  7. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Panorama Shot of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
  9. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use
  10. Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com