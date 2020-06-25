Technology News
loading

GlobalFoundries Eyes New Chip Plant as Washington Mulls Semiconductor Stimulus: CEO

GlobalFoundries has direct and indirect business with Huawei Technologies, the biggest target of US technology restrictions.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
GlobalFoundries Eyes New Chip Plant as Washington Mulls Semiconductor Stimulus: CEO

Photo Credit: GlobalFoundries

Highlights
  • GlobalFoundries is a unit of Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala
  • Lawmakers are calling for more funds to fuel growth of US chip foundries
  • GlobalFoundries has direct and indirect business with Huawei

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship US plant or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday.

US-based GlobalFoundries, a unit of Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, could install new equipment to take advantage of 30 percent to 40 percent of floor space that is unused at its Malta, New York factory, which would boost output within 12 to 14 months. In a second phase, it may build an adjacent plant that could be producing chips by 2024, CEO Tom Caulfield said in interview.

Caulfield said the plans would hinge on customer demand - which has been difficult to predict during the coronavirus pandemic - and could be significantly sped up if US lawmakers pass a $22.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1.72 lakh crores) package to bolster domestic chip manufacturing.

On Tuesday, GlobalFoundries, which makes specialty chips for customers such as Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, said it had secured a purchase option agreement for about 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its Malta plant. Expanding the existing plant would cost "in the single-digit billions" while building a new plant would cost "high single-digits or higher," he said without elaborating.

Lawmakers in Washington are calling for more funds to fuel growth of US chip foundries, as the Trump administration faces off with Beijing to dominate the high-tech industry.

GlobalFoundries has direct and indirect business with Huawei Technologies, the biggest target of US technology restrictions, but Caulfield said Huawei is "not a very appreciable part of our business" and that GlobalFoundries complies with all US regulations.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Mark Warner introduced a bill this month to provide more than $22.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1.72 lakh crores) in aid for semiconductor manufacturers and more legislation is expected.

"There's only a certain pace at which we can go," Caulfield said. "A partnership with the US can accelerate that capability. ... What may take us five years, we can accelerate to two years."

In overall revenue, GlobalFoundries is the world's third-largest foundry behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics but ranks second-largest when factoring out the part of Samsung's foundry business that makes chips for other elements of the Korean firm.

GlobalFoundries expects flat revenue this year of about $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,604 crores), below its initial forecast of $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,387 crores), after selling a custom-chip business to Marvell Technology Group for $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,538 crores) last year. GlobalFoundries viewed the business as competing with its own customers.

The manufacturer still plans an initial public offering that allows Mubadala to maintain a majority stake, but the listing may slip into 2023 from a previously projected 2022, Caulfield said, adding the timing depends more on financial milestones than a date.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GlobalFoundries, TSMC, Huawei
Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year

Related Stories

GlobalFoundries Eyes New Chip Plant as Washington Mulls Semiconductor Stimulus: CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  2. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  3. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  4. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  6. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
  8. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. GlobalFoundries Eyes New Chip Plant as Washington Mulls Semiconductor Stimulus: CEO
  2. Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year
  3. Jack Ma Dethroned as China's Richest by Tencent's Pony Ma
  4. NASA Researchers: Ocean on Jupiter's Moon Europa May Be Able to Sustain Life
  5. Apple, Other US Goods From China Said to Be Held Up at Indian Ports
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Launch With 32GB Onboard Storage, Colour Options Leaked
  7. Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay, Co-Op, Story Trailers Unveiled
  8. Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
  9. OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India
  10. NASA Renames Washington HQ for Hidden Figures Trailblazer Mary Jackson
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com