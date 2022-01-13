The global PC market has shown minimal growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, as per a report by a market analyst firm. The report shows that desktop, laptop, and workstation shipments saw 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth during the last quarter. The global shipment for PCs rose to 92 million units from 91 million units YoY. The global yearly shipments stood at 341 million units. As per the report, Lenovo took the first place in PC shipments, followed by HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer.

As per a report by market analyst firm Canalys, global PC shipments grew 1 percent YoY with 92 million desktops, laptops, and workstations shipped in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the same time in 2020, 91 million PCs were shipped globally. This led the total global shipments for PCs to reach 341 million units for the year ending December 2021. In comparison, global PC shipments in 2021 grew 15 percent from last year, and 29 percent from 2019. 2021 has also seen the largest PC shipments globally since 2012.

The report also mentions that the PC industry saw a total estimated value of $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,17,510 crore) in Q4 2021 revenues for global shipments, with an 11 percent YoY growth. 2021, as a whole, saw the total revenue surpass $250 billion (roughly Rs 18,48,290 crore) mark and had a 15 percent YoY growth.

Lenovo occupied the largest share in global PC shipments with 21.7 million units shipped in Q4 2021. It was followed by HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer with 18.7 million, 17.2 million, 7.8 million units, and 6.6 million units, respectively. During the whole year, Lenovo shipped a record 82.1 million units with a 13.1 percent YoY growth. HP had a total of 74.1 million units shipped in 2021 with a 9.5 percent YoY growth. Dell and Apple shipped 59.3 million and 29 million units, respectively, during 2021. Acer shipped 24.4 million units globally this past year.