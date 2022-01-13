Technology News
Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 15 Percent Year-on-Year in 2021, Followed by HP, Dell, Apple: Canalys

Global PC shipments touched 341 million units in 2021, as per the latest Canalys report.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 January 2022 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ XPS

Lenovo had the highest global PC shipments in 2021 with 82.1 million units shipped

Highlights
  • Global PC shipments revenue saw a rise of 15 percent in 2021
  • 2021 has seen largest PC shipments globally since 2012
  • Global PC shipments had a 1 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 2021

The global PC market has shown minimal growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, as per a report by a market analyst firm. The report shows that desktop, laptop, and workstation shipments saw 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth during the last quarter. The global shipment for PCs rose to 92 million units from 91 million units YoY. The global yearly shipments stood at 341 million units. As per the report, Lenovo took the first place in PC shipments, followed by HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer.

As per a report by market analyst firm Canalys, global PC shipments grew 1 percent YoY with 92 million desktops, laptops, and workstations shipped in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the same time in 2020, 91 million PCs were shipped globally. This led the total global shipments for PCs to reach 341 million units for the year ending December 2021. In comparison, global PC shipments in 2021 grew 15 percent from last year, and 29 percent from 2019. 2021 has also seen the largest PC shipments globally since 2012.

The report also mentions that the PC industry saw a total estimated value of $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,17,510 crore) in Q4 2021 revenues for global shipments, with an 11 percent YoY growth. 2021, as a whole, saw the total revenue surpass $250 billion (roughly Rs 18,48,290 crore) mark and had a 15 percent YoY growth.

Lenovo occupied the largest share in global PC shipments with 21.7 million units shipped in Q4 2021. It was followed by HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer with 18.7 million, 17.2 million, 7.8 million units, and 6.6 million units, respectively. During the whole year, Lenovo shipped a record 82.1 million units with a 13.1 percent YoY growth. HP had a total of 74.1 million units shipped in 2021 with a 9.5 percent YoY growth. Dell and Apple shipped 59.3 million and 29 million units, respectively, during 2021. Acer shipped 24.4 million units globally this past year.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Global PC Shipments, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer, Canalys
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent India Launch

