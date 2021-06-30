Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched

GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched

GitHub Copilot learns and adapts to your coding style and then suggests code to help you complete work faster.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 June 2021 16:26 IST
GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched

GitHub Copilot is in limited technical preview phase for now

Highlights
  • GitHub Copilot is based on OpenAI Codex
  • The AI pair programmer works with Python, JavaScript, Go, and more
  • GitHub Copilot can assemble code from user comments

GitHub Copilot has been introduced to make coding on the platform easier. It is an “AI pair programmer” that suggests whole lines of code or entire functions based on how you code and what you are working on. GitHub Copilot is in a limited technical preview as of now, so the slots to enrol are limited. The preview works well with Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and Go, but the final version will work with a broader set of frameworks and languages.

Chief Executive Officer of GitHub, Nat Friedman, shared through a blogpost that the platform is launching a technical preview of GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered assistant developed to help people code on the platform. GitHub Copilot adapts to the way you write code and helps you complete the work faster. It can suggest complete lines of code or entire functions by analysing how you code. The AI assistant has been developed in collaboration with OpenAI, and is powered by the OpenAI Codex that is said to be much better than GPT-3 when it comes to code generation.

“It helps you quickly discover alternative ways to solve problems, write tests, and explore new APIs without having to tediously tailor a search for answers on the internet,” the post reads.

GitHub Copilot allows you to cycle through alternative suggestions and manually edit the suggested code. It then learns from the edits you make to match your coding style. It can use the context of the code you've written and give suggestion to help you complete the job faster. You can also write a comment describing the logic of what you want to be coded and GitHub Copilot will assemble the code. It is said to work great with repetitive code patterns so users can let it generate the rest of the code. The AI assistant can also help you learn a new programming language.

As mentioned, GitHub Copilot preview has limited slots for users to try out and, as of now, there is no release date for the final version.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GitHub Copilot, GitHub, AI, OpenAI Codex, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Coding
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report
GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Loki Episode 4 Recap: Chaos at the Time Variance Authority
  9. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  10. TCL Launches a New Range of QLED Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs. 64,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
  3. GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch in July Second Week: Report
  5. Gmail, Google Chat Getting Custom Activity Status Option
  6. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. Tamil Nadu’s PDS Data Allegedly Breached, Aadhaar Number of Nearly 50 Lakh People Leaked Online: Cyber-Security Firm TechniSanct
  8. Xiaomi Mi 12 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 895 SoC, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  9. Australian Regulator Seeks Feedback on Managing 'Risky' Cryptocurrency Assets
  10. Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com