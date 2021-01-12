Technology News
loading

Nvidia Launches More Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 Desktop GPU With Ray Tracing at CES 2021

Ray tracing comes to a slightly lower price point

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 12 January 2021 23:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia Launches More Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 Desktop GPU With Ray Tracing at CES 2021
Highlights
  • Nvidia is targeting gamers upgrading from the GeForce GTX 1060 or older
  • 12GB of RAM is more than you get on higher-cost models but isn't as fast
  • The launch price is slightly lower than that of the GeForce RTX 2060

Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060. Priced officially at $329 (approximately Rs. 28,700 before taxes), the GeForce RTX 3060 will target gamers who are hoping to upgrade from older GeForce GTX-series products and get their first taste of ray tracing effects. The xx60 series has traditionally sold well for Nvidia, with the company pointing out that the GeForce GTX 1060 is still the single most popular model in the Steam Hardware Survey. The company expects to sell millions of GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs which will be relatively more affordable than the existing GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090.

Official pricing in India is not yet known, but could be complicated due to the fact that there doesn't appear to be an official Nvidia Founders Edition graphics card. Nvidia partner brands including Asus, Zotac, Gigabyte, MSI, Innovision 3D, Colorful, Palit, PNY, EVGA and Gainward will sell GeForce RTX 3060 cards with custom designs and coolers, and will determine their own pricing. Supply constraints might also push prices up – GeForce RTX 30-series cards are difficult to find and continue to be sold at high markups ever since their launch in India. Cards will go on sale in "late February".

Compared to the popular GeForce GTX 1060, Nvidia says the new GeForce RTX 3060 can deliver twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance. Gamers can expect to play brand new titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled at 60fps. This new GPU uses the same Ampere architecture as its beefier siblings, with next-gen RT and Tensor cores for ray tracing and AI acceleration, including DLSS resolution upscaling.

The GeForce RTX 3060 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, which is oddly a higher amount than even the GeForce RTX 3080's 10GB, though it will have lower memory bandwidth overall. A new feature is resizable BAR (Base Address Register) which will allow modern CPUs to access the entire GPU frame buffer, potentially helping performance in games. Software features common to the GeForce RTX 30-series include Nvidia Reflex and Nvidia Broadcast for pro gamers and streamers.  

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Nvidia, CES, CES 2021, GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3060 price, GeForce RTX 3060 price in India, GeForce RTX 3060 launch
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Tesla Incorporation Papers in Karnataka on January 8 Surface Online

Related Stories

Nvidia Launches More Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 Desktop GPU With Ray Tracing at CES 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  2. How 80TB of Parler Posts, Videos, and Other Data Was Leaked
  3. OnePlus Band Review
  4. More Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 Desktop GPU With Ray Tracing Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets a New Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Enco X TWS Earphones to Launch in India on January 18
  7. Fossil Gen 5 LTE, Michael Kors, Skagen Smartwatches Announced at CES 2021
  8. Signal FAQ: What Is Signal and Why Are People Leaving WhatsApp?
  9. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  10. PlayStation 5 India Pre-Orders Go Live, Stock Sells Out in Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptop CPUs, Mobile 'RDNA2' Radeon GPUs, Mid-Range Desktop GPUs Announced at CES 2021
  2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2021
  3. Nvidia Launches More Affordable GeForce RTX 3060 Desktop GPU With Ray Tracing at CES 2021
  4. Tesla Incorporation Papers in Karnataka on January 8 Surface Online
  5. Linksys Aware Motion-Sensing Service Adds Support for Third-Party Connected Devices; Wi-Fi 6E Router Launched
  6. Freedom 251 Maker Mohit Goel Arrested in Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud Case: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Fresh Teaser Offers a Sneak Peek at Camera, S Pen Support
  8. D-Link Launches ‘World’s First’ Wi-Fi 6 Adapter, Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Routers at CES 2021
  9. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E Router, Nighthawk M5 5G (Unlocked), Netgear LM1200, Nighthawk LAX20 Launched
  10. Redmi 9 Prime Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com