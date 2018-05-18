Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fujifilm Says to Sue Xerox Soon to Seek Damages on Scrapping of Takeover

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fujifilm Says to Sue Xerox Soon to Seek Damages on Scrapping of Takeover

Highlights

  • Xerox has no right to unilaterally scrap $6.1 billion merger: Fujifilm
  • "We are currently in talks with lawyers"
  • Fujifilm and Xerox agreed to merge Xerox into Fuji Xerox in January

Fujifilm Holdings Corp is planning to sue Xerox Corp soon deeming that the US photocopier company has no legal right to unilaterally scrap their $6.1 billion (roughly Rs. 41,500 crores) merger, a senior Fujifilm executive said on Friday.

"We are currently in talks with lawyers on the schedule for filing the lawsuit and plan to go to court as soon as possible," Chief Operating Officer Kenji Sukeno said at an earnings briefing.

In January, Fujifilm and Xerox agreed to a complex deal to merge Xerox into their 56-year-old Asia joint venture Fuji Xerox and give Fujifilm control.

Xerox pulled out of the deal this week in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who opposed the deal saying it undervalued the US company.

The settlement also saw Xerox Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson - the deal's main architect - as well as five other directors resign. John Visentin, hired by Icahn to assist in his campaign against Xerox, replaced Jacobson.

Sukeno said Fujifilm will point out through litigation that Xerox has no legal right to unilaterally terminate the deal and that the deal is in the best interests of Xerox shareholders.

He also said if the new Xerox board makes new proposals, the Japanese company "would consider them only when they benefit Fujifilm shareholders".

"We don't need to be in a rush to close this deal. We are not bound by time," he said.

Xerox spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PC Laptops, Xerox, Fujifilm, Fuji Xerox
OnePlus 6 to Be Available via 112 Croma Stores Across India Starting May 22
Best AC deals
Fujifilm Says to Sue Xerox Soon to Seek Damages on Scrapping of Takeover
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  2. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  5. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  6. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+ Offered With Cashback to Take on OnePlus 6
  9. Nokia X6 Global Launch Hinted at, New Nokia X Series Models Rumoured
  10. OnePlus 6 to Be Available via 112 Croma Stores in India Starting May 22
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.