Flipkart on Tuesday kicked off the Grand Gadgets Days sale that brings discounts on notebooks, hard disks, power banks, printers, tablets, DSLRs, smart fitness bands, and headphones, among other products. The Flipkart sale that will last until Thursday, November 29 brings devices from brands such as Apple, Canon, Fitbit, HP, Epson, Nikon, and Samsung. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer customers with a five percent instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit cards. Also, the online marketplace is offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Among other deals and offers, the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days sale brings up to Rs. 30,000 discounts on laptops. It offers the Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 with Linux at Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,999). Similarly, the Lenovo Ideapad 320 (IP320-151SK) DOS edition is available at Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990). The Lenovo Ideapad 330 (330-151KB) with DOS, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 56,290). The Lenovo Ideapad 330 (330-15ARR) with AMD Ryzen 3 processor and Windows 10 Home comes at Rs. 26,490 (MRP Rs. 37,090). There is also the HP 15 DA0326TU at Rs. 31,890 (MRP Rs. 34,907). The Dell Vostro 15 3000 3568 with Linux comes at Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,007). The HP G 245 G5 with DOS is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,399 (MRP Rs. 21,490). If you're looking for an Apple notebook, the Flipkart sale has the MacBook Air Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage at Rs. 59,990.

Customers purchasing a notebook during the Flipkart sale can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,500 in lieu of their existing notebook. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options.

Gamers can also get some discounted options during the Flipkart sale. The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-51) with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 89,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,999). Likewise, the MSL GL63 8RC with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage is available at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990). The Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-42) with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999). The Asus TUF FX504GD-E4363T with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD comes at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 80,990), while the Asus TUF FX504GM-E4112T is available at Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 98,990). Moreover, there is the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7567) with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD available at Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 81,420).

The Flipkart sale also brings deals on tablets. It offers the Wi-Fi only Apple iPad 6th Gen 32GB at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000), whereas the iPad 6th Gen 128GB at Rs. 35,399 (MRP Rs. 35,700). The iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi comes at Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 50,800). There is also the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi+4G variant at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,800). The Flipkart sale also has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 32,000). The sale additionally includes the Alcatel A3 10 16GB at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). There is also the Honor MediaPad T3 10 32GB at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) and the MediaPad T3 8 32GB at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The Lenovo Tab 4 8 16GB is available at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 16,000). Similarly, the Lenovo Tab 7 Essential 16GB at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,900).

On the wearables front, the Flipkart sale brings the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990). The Huami Amazfit Stratos is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999), Samsung Gearfit 2 Pro at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), Fitbit Charge 2 at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999), Lenovo HX06 at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,999), GOQii Vital at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499), and Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 1,799).

The Flipkart sale also brings discounts on cameras. It includes the Canon EOS 3000D with kit lens at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 31,995) and Noise Play Sports and Action Camera at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). There are also offers on game consoles. The Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition), and Gran Turismo Sport comes at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990). The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 38,990). There are also discounts on gaming accessories such as gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice. The Flipkart sale also brings discounted prices of power banks and computer peripherals such as printers and monitors.

Customers can also leverage the Flipkart sale to buy headphones at discounted prices. The Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 is available at Rs. 1,399 (MRP Rs. 1,999), Skullcandy Ink'd at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,699), Sennheiser CX 180 at Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 1,090), Sony MDR-ZX310APBCE at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,190), Sony WH-CH500 with Google Assistant support at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999), and JBL T160 at Rs. 763 (MRP Rs. 1,299). F&W W4 3W Bluetooth speaker is available at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,690) and Blaupunkt SBWL-01 200 W Bluetooth Soundbar comes at Rs. 10,349 (MRP Rs. 22,990) during the Flipkart sale.

Furthermore, the Flipkart sale has deals on storage devices such as hard drives and pen drives.

