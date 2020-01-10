On the sidelines of the CES 2020, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has made an announcement that it will be adding laptops too, under its ‘MarQ by Flipkart' label. Its first laptop is called the Falkon Aerbook, which is designed to be thin and light and is powered by Intel's 8th generation CPUs. The laptop will be exclusively available through Flipkart for a starting price of Rs. 39,990, from January 17.

The Falkon Aerbook is a thin and light laptop, measuring 16.5mm in thickness and weighs around 1.26kg. It boasts of a 13.3-inch, full-HD IPS display and is powered by Intel's 8th generation Core-i5 CPU. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Flipkart also says that the laptop has a dedicated SSD slot for expanding the storage (up to 1TB). The trackpad also supports multi-touch gestures. The Falkon Aerbook also has a 37Whr battery, which promises up to a 5-hour battery life. Flipkart also says it will offer door-step warranty with support for more than 10,000 pin code coverage.

Flipkart states that it's introducing the Falkon Aerbook after analysing millions of customer reviews on its platform and studying the market, where it has noticed a demand for affordable, sleek form-factor laptops. It also collaborated with Intel and Microsoft to be able to get such a laptop, at this price. According to Flipkart, the thin-and-light laptop segment is expected to grow from 18 percent to 65 percent in the next two years.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President —Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart, said, “Our private brand portfolio aims at creating and designing products that help customers full-fill aspirations without having to worry about budget constraints.”

“The ‘Falkon Aerbook' provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone's reach. With the help of Intel and Microsoft's expertise, we have developed a laptop that offers superior performance, designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers,” he added.