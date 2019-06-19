Technology News

Flipkart Lap It Up Sale Offers Discounts on Apple MacBook Air, Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus ROG Strix, and Others

The Flipkart sale lists additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for buyers.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 14:38 IST
Apple MacBook Air (2017) price has been dropped to Rs. 63,990 from Rs. 84,900 during Flipkart sale

Highlights
  • Lap It Up sale on Flipkart lasts until June 30
  • It provides 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank cards
  • Flipkart has listed various gaming and enterprise laptops

Apple MacBook Air (2017), Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus ROG Strix, Acer Swift 5, and other notebooks have received discounts during the Lap It Up sale on Flipkart. The ongoing sale, which will last until tomorrow, June 20, also list budget options such as the Lenovo Ideapad 130, Ideapad 330, and HP 14q with discounted prices. Customers can also get additional exchange discounts in lieu of their old machines. Further, the Flipkart sale brings a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing laptops using Axis Bank cards.

In the list of laptop models that have been discounted during the Lap It Up sale on Flipkart, the Apple MacBook Air (2017) appears to be a quite attractive one. It is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage configuration at Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900). Gamers can also pick the Acer Predator Helios 300 with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,999).

The Flipkart sale also brings discounts on other gaming laptops. There is the Asus ROG Strix with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 88,190). Similarly, the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999). The sale also brings the MSI GF63 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at a price as low as Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990) and HP Pavilion 15-CS with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 79,211).

For enterprise customers and professionals, the Flipkart sale has listed the HP Pavilion 13 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 76,012), Acer Aspire 5 with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 44,495), Dell Vostro 15 3000 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 59,641), and HP 15q with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 42,551). The sale also brings the Acer Swift 5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,999), and Lenovo Ideapad 330 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 56,890).

As we mentioned, Flipkart is offering additional exchange discount and Axis Bank offer. The notebooks are also available with no-cost EMI options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution1440x900 pixels
TouchscreenNo
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac OS
Hard diskNo
SSD128GB
GraphicsIntel Integrated HD Graphics 6000
Weight1.35kg
Asus ROG Strix GL503GE-EN169T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix GL503GE-EN169T Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
TouchscreenNo
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSWindows 10
Hard diskNo
SSDNo
GraphicsNVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti
Weight2.60kg
Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T-590U Laptop

Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T-590U Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSWindows 10
Hard disk256GB
SSDNo
Weight1.20kg
MSI GF63 Laptop

MSI GF63 Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorAPU Quad Core
RAM16GB
OSWindows 10
Hard diskNo
SSD256GB
Weight1.86kg
Further reading: Lap It Up Sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Apple MacBook Air 2017, Apple MacBook Air, Asus ROG Strix, Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Swift 5
Flipkart Lap It Up Sale Offers Discounts on Apple MacBook Air, Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus ROG Strix, and Others
Apple iPhone X
