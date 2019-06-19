Apple MacBook Air (2017), Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus ROG Strix, Acer Swift 5, and other notebooks have received discounts during the Lap It Up sale on Flipkart. The ongoing sale, which will last until tomorrow, June 20, also list budget options such as the Lenovo Ideapad 130, Ideapad 330, and HP 14q with discounted prices. Customers can also get additional exchange discounts in lieu of their old machines. Further, the Flipkart sale brings a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing laptops using Axis Bank cards.

In the list of laptop models that have been discounted during the Lap It Up sale on Flipkart, the Apple MacBook Air (2017) appears to be a quite attractive one. It is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage configuration at Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900). Gamers can also pick the Acer Predator Helios 300 with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,999).

The Flipkart sale also brings discounts on other gaming laptops. There is the Asus ROG Strix with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 88,190). Similarly, the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999). The sale also brings the MSI GF63 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at a price as low as Rs. 68,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990) and HP Pavilion 15-CS with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD at Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 79,211).

For enterprise customers and professionals, the Flipkart sale has listed the HP Pavilion 13 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 76,012), Acer Aspire 5 with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 44,495), Dell Vostro 15 3000 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 59,641), and HP 15q with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 42,551). The sale also brings the Acer Swift 5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD at Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 1,09,999), and Lenovo Ideapad 330 with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD at Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 56,890).

As we mentioned, Flipkart is offering additional exchange discount and Axis Bank offer. The notebooks are also available with no-cost EMI options.

