Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, and More

Flipkart's Grand Gadgets Days sale is back with up to 80 percent off on electronics.

Updated: 23 January 2020 15:37 IST
Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches, and More

Flipkart's first Grand Gadgets Days sale of the year has kicked off today

Highlights
  • Flipkart is back with its Grand Gadgets Days sale this week
  • Flipkart's new sale offers up to 80 percent discounts on electronics
  • The sale will be open until Republic Day, January 26

Just a day after wrapping up its Republic Day special sale, Flipkart is back with a brand new sale on electronics. The Walmart-owned company has started its Grand Gadgets Days sale from today. The four-day sale promises discounts worth up to 80 percent on popular laptops, headphones, smart home products, accessories, and more. In case you missed Flipkart's Republic Day special sale earlier this week, you've got another chance to buy your favourite electronics at a discounted price, although the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days sale doesn't include discounts on mobile phones.

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 sale is offering discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, tablets, cameras, gaming consoles, and other electronics. You can grab thin and light laptops from Acer, Asus, and other brands starting at Rs. 33,990. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers on most laptop models during the Grand Gadgets Days 2020 sale.

The Flipkart sale also includes discounts and offers on headphones, earphones, and other audio products. From truly wireless earphones to wired headphones, you can grab discounts on just about any popular pair of headphones during the Grand Gadgets Days sale this week. The sale also includes deals on popular sounders from Samsung, Boat, Philips, and other companies.

You can buy the Alcatel 3T entry-level Android-based tablet at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days 2020 sale this week. The tablet supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. The sale also includes deals on Honor Pad 5, Huawei M5 Lite, Lenovo Tab 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, and the Honor MediaPad T3.

Flipkart is also promising up to 50 percent off on smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 5 (review) smartwatch is available with a flat instant discount worth Rs. 4,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option with select payment methods during the Flipkart sale.

If you're eyeing a new laptop or a desktop, the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days sale includes discounts worth up to 40 percent on select laptops and desktops. These include thin and light laptops for everyday usage, gaming laptops, and even select desktop models. You can check out all the offers on Flipkart's sale page here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart, Grand Gadgets Days Sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
