Flipkart is hosting The Grand Gadget Sale from today. The sale will end on July 27 and categories like laptops, audio, gaming, cameras, smart home products, wearables, mobile accessories, power banks, data storage, tablets, computer peripherals, laptop accessories, and more are listed with deals and discounts. The e-commerce site has listed laptops with minimum 25 percent discount, headphones and speakers offer up to 70 percent off, power banks start from as low as as Rs. 325, while mobile accessories start only from Rs. 99.

Starting with laptops, the Lenovo Ideapad 330 with seventh-gen Intel Core processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and DOS operating system is listed only for Rs. 17,990. Flipkart is offering EMI options, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit cards. There is also a 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Lenovo Ideapad 130, on the other hand, is listed at Rs. 20,990. This laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, AMD Dual Core A6 processor, 4GB RAM, and 1TB HDD. Flipkart has listed exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and bank offers on this laptop as well.

There is also an Acer Aspire 3 Celeron laptop with Windows 10, Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 500GB HDD, listed for as low as Rs. 14,990. Additionally, Flipkart has listed an exchange offer and no-cost EMI options on this laptop as well. If you're looking for a more high-end laptop, the Acer Swift 7 is listed for Rs. 72,990 and it is listed with an exchange offer, and no-cost EMI option. The laptop runs on Windows 10, seventh gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and more. There are many other laptop deals including gaming laptops that start from Rs. 49,990, and you can see them all on the e-commerce website.

The Mi Band – HRX Edition is priced at Rs. 999, Google Home is listed for Rs. 7,999 with no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce site has listed mobile screen expanders at Rs. 199, designer mobile covers at Rs. 199, USB Type-C cables from Rs. 149, wireless mobile chargers from Rs. 699, and trendy pop holders starting from Rs. 99.

Apple Watches start from Rs. 28,900, FitBits from Rs. 7,499, Honor bands from Rs. 2,249, Lenovo bands start from Rs. 1,299. Gaming freaks can buy Marvel's Spiderman at Rs. 2,149, Sony PlayStation 4 starts from Rs. 32, 290, gaming headsets start from Rs. 699 and gaming keyboards from Rs. 1,299.

In tablets, Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB variant is listed for Rs. 35,490, the Alcatel 1T7 tablet with 8GB storage is listed for only Rs. 4,299, and the Lenovo Tab Essential is listed for Rs. 7,999. Lenovo phablets are listed at only Rs. 9,999, Honor tablets start from Rs. 11, 499, Lenovo tablets start at Rs. 12,990 and Samsung tablets start at just Rs, 27, 999.

Pen drives and laptop accessories start from as low as Rs. 99. Camera lenses have up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange, and trimmers and hair straighteners start from as low as Rs. 299. Hard disks from Sony and WD have been listed starting from Rs. 3,399, Canon DSLR cameras start from Rs. 22,990 and large screen tablets from Apple and Samsung have been listed to start from Rs, 6,499. To view all the deals in the Grand Gadget Sale, head to the dedicated page on Flipkart.

