Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Laptops From Rs. 18,990, Tablets From Rs. 3,999, More

The Acer Aspire 3 Pentium Gold with 1TB HDD is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 18,990.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 12:50 IST


Flipkart sale will go on till August 29

  • Asus VivoBook Core i3 7th-gen model is priced at Rs. 33,990
  • The Apple iPad range is listed from Rs. 26,999
Flipkart is also hosting a Grand Gadget Days alongside its Month-End Mobiles Festival. The sale began on Tuesday, August 27, and will go on till Thursday, August 29. Flipkart claims that it is offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories from Boat. Portable thin and light laptops from companies like Asus and Acer are priced at Rs. 33,990. Wearables are listed from Rs. 1,299, and 1.5TB Hard Disks start from Rs. 3,999. Flipkart claims that high capacity power banks from Intex and Ambrane start from as low as Rs. 1,099.

There's a minimum 10 percent off on Core i5 laptops, and thin and light laptops start at Rs. 33,990. For instance, the Asus VivoBook Core i3 seventh-gen model is priced at Rs. 33,990. Gaming laptops from Asus, Acer and other brands start from Rs. 49,990, and the Asus ZenBook Core i58th gen model is priced starting from Rs. 62,990. If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Acer Aspire 3 Pentium Gold with 1TB HDD is listed at a reduced price of Rs. 18,990. Apple's MacBook range is listed starting from Rs. 67,990 and it comes with no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and more. All laptop deals are listed on Flipkart's dedicated page.

Flipkart has listed the Canon 3000D DSLR for a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, and mobile accessories start from as low as Rs. 89. Trimmers are available from Rs. 299, and mobile back covers are listed at under Rs. 199. It has also listed wireless printers from Rs. 2,599, mouse and keyboards from Rs. 199.

The Apple iPad range is listed from Rs. 26,999, and the PlayStation 4 is listed at Rs. 27,490. In the tablets range, the Alcatel 1T7 Wi-Fi only tablet is priced at Rs. 3,999, the Microsoft Surface Go is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the Honor Pad 5 is priced at Rs. 17,999.

Gaming headsets range start from Rs. 449, gaming keyboards start from Rs. 599, and controllers start from Rs. 99. All the deals segregated in different categories are listed on a dedicated Flipkart page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

