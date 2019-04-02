Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Discounts on Laptops, Wearables, Tablets

Flipkart is hosting a Flipstart Days Sale till April 3 offering a range of discounts on a slew of products. The e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent instant discount to all Axis Bank debit and credit card holders during the sale period. The Flipkart Flipstart Days has listed up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, and laptops start from as low as Rs. 13,990, discount on Apple Watch Series 3, mobile accessories, chargers and cases starting at Rs. 99, and up to 70 percent off on audio accessories as well.

As mentioned, the Flipkart Flipstart Days sale is offering deep discounts on laptops with the range starting from Rs. 13,990. The Acer Aspire 3 powered by Intel Celeron processor is listed for Rs 14,490, and Acer Predator notebooks receive more than 30 percent discount. The HP 15q with Intel's 7th generation Core i5 processor is priced at Rs. 37,990, and the HP i3 range is priced starting at Rs. 26,490. The Asus ROG range is listed from Rs. 70,990.

Coming to tablets, the Apple's 6th generation iPad is listed for Rs. 24,999, the Alcatel A3 is priced at Rs. 9,999, and the Honor MediaPad T3 is priced at Rs. 10,999. Even the Lenovo Tab 4 with 16GB storage is listed with a discounted price of Rs. 9,999.

In the wearables section, the Mi Band HRX Edition is listed with no discount at Rs. 1,299, and the Mi Band 3 is also available for Rs. 1,999 with no-cost EMI options. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is listed starting at Rs. 23,990. The Fitbit Charge 2 is also made available for Rs. 6,499 and the Huami Amazfit Bip Onyx is priced at Rs. 4,999.

Apart from this, range of headphones and speakers are up for grabs at up to 70 percent off, and DSLRs are available starting at Rs. 19,990. To see all the electronic deals, head to the dedicated page for the sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.