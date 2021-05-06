Technology News
loading

Dutch Firm Builds First Commercial House Printed With 3D Technology

The three-room single-storey house is spread across 1,000 square feet and has a wooden roof.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 May 2021 10:58 IST
Dutch Firm Builds First Commercial House Printed With 3D Technology

Photo Credit: 3DPRINTEDHOUSE

Shaped like a boulder, the house is surrounded by greenery and open space on each side

Highlights
  • These houses are intended to be occupied for at least several decades
  • 3D concrete printing allows builders to design fine concrete structures
  • The work on the project began during the 2016 Dutch Design Week

Europe's first 3D-printed concrete house and the world's first commercial housing project in the city of Eindhoven has gotten its first tenants. With Project Milestone, the city of Eindhoven hopes to pave the way for wide-scale construction of 3D houses equipped with all modern comforts. The three-room single-floor house is spread over 1,000 square feet and has a wooden roof. Shaped like a boulder, it is surrounded by greenery and open space on each side. Four more houses are to be readied under the Milestone Project at the location being developed as a “sculpture garden”.

These houses are intended to be occupied for at least several decades, according to information available on the project's website. The builders say the 3D printing technology gives them freedom, whereas the traditional concrete designing was very rigid. They say that one of the advantages of using a 3D concrete printer is its ability to lay concrete only where it is needed, thereby reducing wastage and CO2 emissions from more cement use.

3D concrete printing also allows builders to design very fine concrete structures. Another advantage of this technology is that builders can cater to individual wishes of customers without raising the cost of construction. For this project, the builders said, the 3D technology helped them blend the houses with the wooden surroundings naturally as if they have always been in this wooded oasis.

The work on the project began during the 2016 Dutch Design Week, when the Municipality of Eindhoven and TU Eindhoven expressed their intention to build these houses. In 2017, the business community joined in and now the first occupants have moved into the first house.

The building elements of the first house were printed at Eindhoven University of Technology, but the fifth house, a two-story building, will be printed on site.

A few days ago, India also got its first 3D-printed house in Chennai. The single-storey house is 600 square feet and it was constructed using indigenous concrete 3D printing technology.

The team that built the house said that they printed the structure using a specialty concrete that they had developed to print large-scale 3D structures. They said the mix was based on ordinary portland cement, which has a lower water-cement ratio. The use of such local materials would also reduce the need to transport concrete long distances, reducing the environmental impact.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 3D printed house
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Could Release Today
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC

Related Stories

Dutch Firm Builds First Commercial House Printed With 3D Technology
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India
  3. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  4. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  5. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  6. Elon Musk Says Starlink Satellite Internet Service Has 500,000 Pre-Orders
  7. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  9. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  10. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV P1 Series With 32-Inch, 43-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Models Running Android TV Launched
  2. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar Announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India by Developer Krafton
  3. Google Entertainment Space for Tablets Launched, Offers Android TV-Like Experience
  4. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Will Fly First Crew to Space in July, Will Offer a Seat to Online Auction Winner
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  6. Dutch Firm Builds First Commercial House Printed With 3D Technology
  7. Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Could Release Today
  8. Swiggy Introduces Care Corner to Highlight Services Beneficial for COVID-19 Relief
  9. SpaceX Starship SN15 Rocket Prototype Achieves First Safe Landing Following Four Failed Attempts
  10. 5G Trials: US Lawmakers Applaud India's Decision to Not Allow Chinese Companies Such as Huawei, ZTE
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com