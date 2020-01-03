D-Link has updated its lineup of networking equipment and has announced a whole new range of Wi-Fi routers, all of which support the mesh Wi-Fi system. Some of the new Wi-Fi routers unveiled by D-Link also offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. The company's new routers come with enhanced parental controls with an interactive tap-and-set approach to let users quickly create profiles for each family member, aside from letting them add more devices and set schedules. D-Link has launched a total of seven Wi-Fi routers, three range extenders, and a dedicated home mesh system.

D-Link says in its press release that its new Wi-Fi routers also bundle in the stronger WPA3 encryption support, voice compatibility with the likes of Google Assistant and Alexa, and BSS Coloring. But that's not all. The new Wi-Fi routers by D-Link also allow IFTTT integration and can facilitate quick resolution of issues through chat support via the D-Link Wi-Fi app. The top-of-the-line Smart AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router reportedly packs two USB ports and four Ethernet ports. It will go on sale in the first quarter of 2020 carrying a price tag of $279.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Below it sits the Smart AX2400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router that is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600) and will hit the shelves in Q3 2020, while the Smart AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router will be available starting Q2 2020 for $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000). The non-Wi-Fi 6 supported models include the AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi router and the AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi router, both of which will be available in the ongoing year's first quarter and are priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,100) and $119.99 (roughly Rs. 8,600 respectively). D-Link's AC1750 and AC1950 Mesh Wi-Fi range extenders will also make it to the market in Q1 2020.