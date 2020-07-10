Dell XPS desktop has been refreshed with latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. There is a standard and a Special Edition, with a variety of configurations that Dell lets you choose from, depending on your needs. Based on the variant you choose, the cabinet is either black or white. It is compact with a clean design and as per Dell, has “infinite upgradability”. The Dell XPS desktop ranges from budget friendly options to high-end configurations with multiple options in the middle.

Dell XPS desktop price

The Dell XPS desktop comes in two variants. The standard desktop starts at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 48,900) and this configuration include a Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It goes up to $2,659.99 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) and this variant comes with Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. The Dell XPS desktop comes in a Night Sky colour option.

The Dell XPS Special Edition starts at $1,129.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU. It goes all the way up to $2,959.99 (roughly Rs. 2.23 lakh) for the Core i9, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU variant. The Special Edition comes in a Mineral White colour option.

The Dell XPS desktop is on sale in the US, Canada, and participating European and Asian countries. There is no information on when it will come to India.

Dell XPS desktop specifications

The Dell XPS desktop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It is powered by up to the 10th gen Intel Core i9-10900 processor in case of the standard XPS desktop and up to the 10th gen Intel Core i9-10900K processor in case of the Special Edition. The graphics are handled by up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GPU on the standard and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 GPU on the Special Edition. You can get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD + 2TB SATA 7,200RPM HDD configuration.

Dell provides a 500W power supply with the XPS desktop and the ports include four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a Display Port 1.2, a Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio port on the back. On the front, there are three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, and a headset jack. All of this is fitted into a 19L chassis and the desktop has a starting weight of 6.3kg.

Earlier this month, Dell launched two XPS series laptops in India, the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15. The XPS 13 was launched starting at Rs. 1,44,807 (inclusive of GST), while the Dell XPS 15 starts at Rs. 1,86,072 (inclusive of GST).

