Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Bezel Less Display Launched in India

Dell XPS 17 comes with 16:10 aspect ratio display, allowing for more vertical screen space.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2020 12:13 IST
Dell XPS 17 has a carbon fibre keyboard deck

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 17 launched in India
  • Dell XPS 17 pricing starts at Rs. 2,09,500
  • It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU

Dell XPS 17 thin and light laptop has made its way to India following its global launch in May. The Dell XPS 14 and XPS 15 was launched in the Indian market last month and now the XPS 17 joins the lineup as well. The Dell XPS 17 boasts of slim bezels on all four sides of the display and a carbon fibre keyboard deck. The laptop comes with a colour accurate display that is ideal for creative purposes. Its dedicated Nvidia GPU helps with gaming as well.

Dell XPS 17 9700 price in India

The Dell XPS 17 9700 price in India starts at Rs. 2,09,500 for the base model. This configuration includes a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a full-HD+ display. The company says the laptop is available for purchase in India through Amazon, Dell India website, and Dell Exclusive Stores.

Dell XPS 17 9700 specifications, features

The Dell XPS 17 comes with pre-installed Windows 10 Home. It features a 17.0-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) InfinityEdge anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio and peak brightness of 500 nits. There is also an option for a UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 17 comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. You get a 1TB PCIe SSD for storage. The audio is handled by the laptop's two 2.5W stereo woofers and two 1.5W stereo tweeters. You get a 97Wh battery as well.

For connectivity, the Dell XPS 17 features Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.1, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a full-size SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. In terms of dimensions, this laptop measures 248.05x374.45x19.5mm and has a starting weight of 2.1kg.

The Dell XPS 17 comes with a built-in lid sensor that allows the laptop to automatically power on when the lid is opened. You get Windows Hello facial recognition for easy logins. The backlit keyboard is placed above the large touchpad that comes with gesture support. The keyboard deck is made from carbon fibre, that helps in keeping the weight down.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

