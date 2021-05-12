Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptop models have been refreshed with the latest Intel 11th Gen Core H-series processors. They follow the same design language as their predecessors and come with InfinityEdge displays, a slightly taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and a slim form factor. Both models come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs with varying power output. The Dell XPS 15 (9510) comes with a 15.6-inch display, while the Dell XPS 17 (9710) comes with a 17-inch display. Both have Windows 10 pre-installed.

Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17 price, availability

The Dell XPS 15 (9510) starts at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 91,800) while the Dell XPS 17 (9710) starts at $1,449.99 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh). Both models will be available in select regions starting this summer. As of now, Dell has not shared details on pricing and availability in India.

Dell XPS 15 specifications

Dell XPS 15 (9510) runs up to Windows 10 Pro and features a 15.6-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be equipped with either of three display options. First is a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel with 500 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The second option is a 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) OLED touch display with DisplayHDR 500TB, 400 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 176-degree viewing angle. And the third is a 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 15 (9510) is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 45W power output. There are storage options up to 4TB PCIe 4x4 SSD. The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. They have been tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. For connectivity, the Dell XPS 15 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. It also comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. There are options between a 56Whr and a 86Whr battery that is not replaceable.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

Dell XPS 17 comes with a 17-inch display that can either be full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) or 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels). The full-HD+ option comes with 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 1,650:1 contrast ratio, while the 4K panel comes with a touch display that has DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, it can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (70W) with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It has the same RAM and storage options as the Dell XPS 15.

The speaker setup on the Dell XPS 17 is also the same as on the Dell XPS 15. For connectivity, there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. Dell XPS 17 comes with a 97Whr battery.