Dell XPS 13 laptops with the latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs are now on sale in India. The XPS 13 was refreshed with the latest processors back in September — along with Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 — but was not available in the Indian market up util now. However, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is yet to be available here. The Dell XPS 13 features a taller 16:10 aspect ratio display with extremely thin bezels all around. It comes in two colour variants that offer different textures for the palm rest.

Dell XPS 13 price in India

Dell XPS 13 9310 starts at Rs. 1,50,990 including GST for the Core i5 model. It is offered in two colour options, Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest, and Frost with arctic white woven glass fibre palm rest. This Core i5 variant is up for sale on Amazon and select Dell Exclusive Stores. The Core i7 variant of the XPS 13 will be available from January next year.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. It features a 13.4-inch, non-touch screen with a 1,920x1,200 pixels Infinity Edge display that covers 100 percent of sRGB colour space. There is an option to get a 3,840x2,400 pixels touch-enabled Infinity Edge HDR 400 display comes with 90 percent P3 coverage and 500 nits peak brightness if you buy the Core i7 model. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 comes with up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 13 include Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 52Wh battery. The keyboard is backlit and the audio is handled by two 2.5W speakers that have been tuned by Waves. In terms of dimensions, the Dell XPS 13 measures 295.7x198.7x14.8mm and weighs 1.2kg for the non-touch model.

