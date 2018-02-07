The new Dell XPS 13 laptop, which was unveiled at CES last month, has been launched in India by the company. The XPS 13, claimed to be the smallest 13-inch laptop in the world, comes with the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors, a 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display on select variants, and a claimed battery life of more than 19 hours on a single full charge of the full-HD variant. The new Dell XPS 13 model will be available for purchase via both online and offline channels in the country.

Dell XPS 13 price in India and availability

Dell XPS 13 price in india is Rs. 94,790 for the Core i5 variant (full-HD display), Rs. 1,41,490 for the Core i7 variant (full-HD display), and Rs. 1,59,790 for the Core i7 variant (Ultra HD display). The laptop is available for purchase right now via Dell's official website, though a starting price of Rs. 97,990 was being reflected online at the time of filing this report. Additionally, the Dell XPS 13 will be sold across Dell exclusive stores, Croma, Reliance Digital outlets, starting February 20. The Dell XPS 13 will be available in Rose Gold and Alpine White colour variants. A limited edition variant will also be available in Platinum Silver, with a Black carbon fibre palm rest.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The base variant of the Dell XPS 13 sports a 13-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an 8th generation quad-core Core i5-8250 processor, coupled with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD. The middle variant also sports a 13-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The variant is powered by an 8th generation quad-core Core i7-8550 processor, coupled with 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. The top end variant sports a 13-inch Ultra HD (2160x3840 pixels) display with HDR support. It is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8550 processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. All variants come with Windows 10 Home with Office Home and Student 2016 pre-installed.

The Dell XPS 13 features USB Type-C 3.1 (Gen 1), an inbuilt battery capacity of 52Whr, and password-free login with a Windows Hello and IR camera. The Dell XPS 13 is also the first laptop from Dell to come with GORE Thermal Insulation that helps cool down the system during high-intensity tasks. It also introduces Dell Cinema, an immersive cinematic experience, that brings features like CinemaColor, CinemaSound, and CinemaStream to the premium laptop.