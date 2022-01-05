Technology News
loading

CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With Intel Alder Lake P Processor, New Design Announced

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor was also launched at CES 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2022 17:06 IST
CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With Intel Alder Lake P Processor, New Design Announced

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell is yet to reveal the pricing for the redesigned Dell XPS 13 Plus

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 Plus features a "zero-lattice" keyboard
  • Dell’s new video conferencing monitor features 4K display and camera
  • Dell XPS 13 Plus drops the function keys for a capacitive touch bar

Dell XPS 13 Plus has been announced by the company at CES 2022, featuring a complete redesign of the premium XPS laptop, including the keyboard. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a borderless haptic touchpad and larger keys, replacing the function keys with a capacitive touch bar. It is powered by Intel's new Core i7-1280P processor, which packs up to 14 cores and 12 threads. The company also announced the new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor at CES, which features a 4K resolution display and an integrated 4K webcam.

Dell XPS 13 Plus price, availability

According to the company, Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available worldwide in Platinum and Graphite colour options by spring 2022 and will ship with Windows 11 out-of-the-box (or Ubuntu 20.04 on the Developer Edition). The new Dell XPS 13 Plus price in India is yet to be revealed by Dell. The company says it will be confirmed closer to the shipping date.

Dell XPS 13 Plus specifications

Unlike the Dell XPS 13 (9310) which was launched last year with 11th-Gen Core i7-1135G7 processor under the hood, the new Dell XPS 13 Plus is equipped with the new Intel Alder Lake P-Series Core i7-1280P processor, which has 28W TDP, up from the 15W TDP on its predecessor. The new P-Series chips unveiled by Intel come with up to 14 cores and 20 threads — six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Dell XPS 13 Plus runs on Windows 11, while a Developer Edition will also be sold which runs on Ubuntu, as mentioned earlier.

dell xps 13 plus keyboard dell dell dell xps 13 plus

The new redesigned "zero-lattice" keyboard design on the Dell XPS 13 Plus
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus also features a major redesign over its predecessor, including a capacitive row of function keys, that can be swapped for multimedia controls. The keyboard has also ditched the island design, for a more compact “zero lattice” layout. The touchpad has also been replaced with a borderless glass touchpad with haptic feedback. Dell XPS 13 Plus also features a fingerprint reader on the power button and a Windows Hello camera for biometric login.

On the display front, Dell XPS 13 Plus comes in four 13.4-inch ‘InfinityEdge' display configurations. These include a full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) display configuration with 100 percent sRGB coverage, 500 nits of brightness, 2,000:1 contrast ratio, and anti-glare technology. The second configuration is identical to the first, along with a touch-enabled display. Dell is also selling a 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) OLED touch display with 400 nits of peak brightness and an Ultra-HD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch-enabled display configuration with up to 500 nits of brightness.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor price, specifications

Dell also launched a new 32-inch UltraSharp videoconferencing monitor which has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and an integrated 4K webcam. The new Dell UltraSharp monitor features a Sony 4K STARVIS CMOS sensor, according to Dell. It features dual array microphones and 14 speakers, according to the company.

The Dell UltraSharp videoconferencing monitor comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, with Dell's IPS Black technology promising rich contrast and colour accuracy in 4K resolution, while reducing blue light emissions.

The new Dell UltraSharp monitor is equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button and allows users to quickly mute and unmute themselves and disable the camera or turn it on with SafeShutter, according to the company. The monitor will be sold in a single Platinum colour option and will be available for purchase worldwide starting March 29, but Dell is yet to reveal pricing details for the 4K-enabled monitor.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop

Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 11
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Dell XPS 13 Plus, Dell, Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor, Dell XPS 13 Plus Specifications, Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor Specifications, CES 2022
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
CES 2022: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Helios 300 (2022), Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptops Debut
CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals
CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With Intel Alder Lake P Processor, New Design Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  4. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  5. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  6. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
  7. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  9. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  10. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals
  2. CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With Intel Alder Lake P Processor, New Design Announced
  3. CES 2022: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Helios 300 (2022), Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptops Debut
  4. Google News Showcase, Use of Personal Data Being Investigated by Germany's Federal Cartel Office
  5. CES 2022: PlayStation VR2 Unveiled With OLED HDR Displays, Horizon Call of the Mountain Game Announced
  6. CES 2022: HP EliteBook 1000 G9 Series, Elite Dragonfly G3 Laptops; Omen 45L, Victus 15L Desktops Announced
  7. CES 2022: Acer Launches New Swift X Laptop With Intel Arc Graphics, Aspire C-Series All-in-One PCs Debut
  8. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion
  10. About 76 Percent of Bitcoin’s Circulating Supply Reportedly 'Illiquid', Indicates Holding Trend Among Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com