Dell has launched the updated version of its popular XPS 13 laptop ahead of CES 2020. Simply called XPS 13 (model number 9300), Dell's latest laptop features a larger 16:10 display with even thinner bezels than its predecessor and a uniform bezel thickness on all sides. Despite packing a larger display with higher brightness, the size of the new XPS 13 laptop is smaller than its predecessor. It retains the metal and glass build, but also has a larger keyboard and trackpad, while Intel's 10th gen processors power the device. Alongside the standard XPS 13, Dell has also launched XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop that runs the latest build of Ubuntu.

Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition price, availability

The Dell XPS 13 is priced starting at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 72,000) and will be available starting January 7 in Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, UK, and the US. Globally, the laptop will be available starting February. As for the XPS 13 Developer Edition, it will be up for grabs starting $1,199 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and will be available in Canada, US, and select European countries starting February.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+(3,840 x 2,400 pixels) with peak 500 nits of brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, and 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processors, starting from Intel Core i3 (1005G1), going all the way up to quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition comes with Ubuntu 18.04 preloaded, but lacks a fingerprint reader

It can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the storage goes up to 2TB PCIe (3x4) SSD. The XPS 13 comes equipped with a 52WHr battery that can be juiced up by a 45W AC adapter via a Type-C port, while Windows 10 handles things on the software side.

There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button on the standard XPS 13, but it is missing in its Developer Edition sibling. Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition has similar specifications, but it boots Ubuntu 18.04. There are dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning, while Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 handle wireless connectivity.