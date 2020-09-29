Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 have been refreshed with Intel's 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors. The Dell XPS 13 is a standard clamshell design laptop while the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, as the name suggests, comes with a screen that can be flipped all the way back to be used as a tablet. The two laptops feature 13-inch displays and have carbon fibre deck lids that is standard with Dell's XPS series. As of now, the refreshed laptop models have not made their way to the Indian market.

Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Price, availability

The Dell XPS 13 price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,800) for the Intel Core i3 + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD option. It will go on sale starting September 30 in the US and Canada. On the other hand, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 starts at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 92,200) for the same configuration and will be available on the same day.

As of now, Dell has not shared details on pricing and availability for the Indian market.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch display with a 1,920x1,200 pixels Infinity Edge display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. It can also also be equipped with a 3,840x2,400 pixels Infinity Edge HDR 400 display with 90 percent P3 coverage and touch support. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 comes with up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe 3 x4 NVMe SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 13 include Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 52Wh battery. In terms of dimensions, Dell XPS 13 measures 296x199x14.8mm and weighs 1.2kg for the non-touch model.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 specifications

The 2-in-1 model of the Dell XPS 13 has pretty much the same specifications as the non-convertible model. Some of the differences include the processor that can be up to Intel Core i7-1165G7, storage options include up to 1TB PCIe 3 x4 NVMe, and the battery is slightly smaller at 51Wh. It measures 297x207x14.35mm and weighs 1.32kg.

