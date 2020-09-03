Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops will be refreshed with Intel's recently unveiled 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPUs, according to a report. During Intel's unveiling of the new processors, a Dell XPS 13 was briefly seen in the announcement video. As per the report, Dell later confirmed that it will be adding these latest CPUs to its XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 machines. The company has not officially shared any specifications for the upcoming Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 models, but it did say that the models will be upgraded “soon”.

During the 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPU reveal, a Dell XPS laptop was briefly spotted, presumably the XPS 13. As per a report by Laptop Mag, Dell has confirmed it will be refreshing the aforementioned models with the latest Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPUs but has not provided a timeline for it. The company is expected to reveal more information at a later date.

Earlier this week, a report by Notebookcheck mentioned a couple of details about the Dell XPS 13 with a Tiger Lake CPU. The report, citing a tipster whose tweet has since been removed, claims that the refreshed Dell XPS 13 will follow the same design as the current generation model with just upgraded CPU and GPU. The video that was reportedly leaked by the tipster showed a Dell XPS laptop with Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor and Iris Xe Graphics. In the leaked video, the laptop featured tiny bezels, black carbon fibre keyboard deck, and a silver body. One major change that would come to the refreshed Dell XPS series is the inclusion of a Thunderbolt 4 port, since Tiger Lake CPU supports it.

Dell has not shared details of the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 but that can be expected in the coming days.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.