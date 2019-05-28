Dell has kicked off its presence at Computex 2019 with new consumer-centric XPS and Inspiron machines. While the new XPS family includes the new XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 15, the latest range of Inspiron PCs comprises the new Inspiron 15 7000, Inspiron 13 5000, and Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1. For a complete PC experience, there are Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO with InfinityEdge displays and up to Intel Core i7 processors. Dell also announced the global availability of the Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 that it unveiled at CES 2019 earlier this year. Additionally, the company brought the Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 specifically for enterprise customers.

Starting with the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the new device comes with an InfinityEdge display that is in 16:10 format and offers an edge-to-edge screen viewing experience. There are options to pick full-HD+ and UHD+ panels, where the top-end models have HDR400 certification and Dolby Vision. Dell has also provided an Eyesafe display technology to reduce potentially harmful blue light emissions to some extent.

Unlike the fanless design on previous XPS 13 models, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 has an actively cooled 15W design that is touted to increase the performance by 2.5 times over the previous generation. There is also a re-engineered thermal design that enables an 8 percent thinner build than the previous XPS 13 model. Moreover, the machine carries Intel's 10th generation Core processor with Intel Dynamic Tuning technology.

Dell has provided an edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard, larger touchpad than the previous generation, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 also has premium materials, including CNC machined aluminium with high polished diamond cut sidewalls, as well as black carbon fiber or arctic white woven glass fibre palm rests.

If you're impressed by the latest XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell has brought the new XPS 15 as its flagship notebook with a compact presence. The machine features UltraSharp 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) InfinityEdge 15.6-inch display with optional touch support. You can also pick the OLED panel option that is claimed to deliver 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by up to ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processors along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

On the connectivity front, the new Dell XPS 15 has an Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset that is rated to deliver nearly three times faster throughput than previous generations. The laptop also has up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD. It is made of CNC machined aluminium, carbon fibre, and Gorilla Glass materials. Besides, Dell claims that the new XPS 15 delivers the longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will go on sale this July with a starting price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 69,600). The new Dell XPS 15, on the other hand, is set to go on sale in the coming weeks with the same price of $999.99.

The fresh range of Dell laptops also includes the new Inspiron 15 7000 ultralight laptop that has ninth-generation Intel Core H-class processors along with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. There is also dual NVMe SSD option.

In terms of its build, the new Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is designed with magnesium alloy and includes new Adaptive Thermals that are claimed to adjust the thermal profiles on the basis of whether the laptop is on a lap or desk. Dell has also provided dual heat pipes, fans, and a drop hinge design. Moreover, the power button on the new Inspiron 15 7000 is available within the keyboard and fingerprint reader.

Dell has also introduced the new Inspiron 13 5000 notebook that has a 13-inch display, aluminium-made body with diamond cut edges around the touchpad, and contemporary colours - namely Platinum Silver and Iced Lilac. The key advantage of the Inspiron 13 5000 is the presence of a microSIM card slot that enables an all-new on-the-go experience.

Likewise, there is the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 as the new entry-level convertible by Dell to meet the everyday needs of individuals. It is designed to handle laptop, tent, stand and tablet modes. The machine has a touch-supported display, seventh-generation AMD processors, and eMMC storage.

The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 and Inspiron 15 7000 are already available at $579.99 (roughly Rs. 40,400). In contrast, the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 will be available for purchase in the US starting June 10 at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,400). Dell has also announced the global availability of the Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 that was announced at CES 2019 in both 13 and 15-inch display sizes.

At this year's Computex, Dell is also showcasing its new All-In-One (AIO) models, namely the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO. Both have next-generation Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor along with optional Nvidia MX 100 discrete graphics. There is a Dell Cinema feature that is touted to enable the new AIO models to provide an immersive movie-watching experience. Further, the new AIOs have a TV-inspired stand for a simple setup.

While the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO has a 23.8-inch full-HD display, the Inspiron 27 7000 AIO has a 27-inch full-HD panel. Both come with a pop-up Web camera and a forward-firing speaker bar. Dell is also offering optional touchscreen support.

The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO will be available for purchase from July 26 with a starting price of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 48,700) and $949.99 (roughly Rs. 66,100), respectively.

Specifically for business and enterprise users, Dell has added the Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 laptops to its family. The new Vostro 13 5000 is believed to be the thinnest in the Vostro lineup. Separately, the top-end Vostro 15 7000 series comes with the latest H Series Intel Core processors, along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and triple drive expandability storage options.

The Dell Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 are available for purchase with an initial price of $849 (roughly Rs. 59,100) and $1,149 (roughly Rs. 80,000), respectively.