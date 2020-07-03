Technology News
loading

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests

Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15’s 2020 models have already been launched in the US, giving some idea of the specifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 July 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests

Both the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 have Infinity edge displays

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 may launch on July 8 in India
  • They will be available on Amazon
  • Dell has sent out press invites for an event on July 8

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 slim and light laptops have been listed on Amazon India and will be launching soon. Though the Amazon page does not mention a launch date, the two laptops may arrive in India on July 8 as the company has sent out invites for a digital event on Wednesday where it will unveil “The XPS Experience”. This suggests that the two laptops, which were spotted on Amazon, will be launched at the event. It will be the first digital launch event for Dell.

The Amazon page for the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 shares a few details about the laptops but no launch date. The press invite from Dell shares a launch date for XPS laptops but no details on the laptops themselves. Putting the two together, it is likely that the Dell XPS 13 and the XPS 15 will be launched in India on July 8 at the event which will start at 11:30am.

Dell Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15: Price (expected)

While Dell has not shared pricing for either of the two models, the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 2020 models have been already launched in US. The Dell XPS 13 (2020) starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and goes up to $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh). On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 (2020) starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,000) and goes up to $2,749 (roughly Rs. 2.05 lakh). The Indian models will be available for purchase through Amazon.

Dell Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15: Specifications

As per the listing on Amazon, and as the names suggest, the Dell XPS 13 will have a 13-inch screen while the Dell XPS 15 will have a 15-inch screen. Both will be powered by 10th gen Intel CPUs that will go up to a Core i7. The screens for both the laptops are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and have a 4-sided infinity edge display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The XPS 15 comes with an option of a 4K display with a certified display HDR 400 panel, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 94 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and 500 nits of brightness.

Both have a carbon fibre keyboard deck and neither of them have standard USB Type-A ports. They feature multiple USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Looking at the 2020 models launched in the US, the XPS 13 can be powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and comes with touch or non-touch display options. As for the XPS 15, it can be powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and the same storage as the 13-inch model. The XPS 13 weighs in at 1.19Kg, while the XPS 15 weighs 1.8Kg.

 

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 price, Dell XPS 13 specifications, Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 15 Price, Dell XPS 15 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief

Related Stories

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  2. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  3. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  4. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  5. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  6. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  8. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  9. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  10. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
  2. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
  3. World Cricket Championship 3 New Update Brings Career Mode, Dynamic Difficulty, More
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims
  5. Morena Baccarin ‘Hopes’ to Be in Deadpool 3, Talks Post-Coronavirus Life and The Twilight Zone
  6. Bharti Global, UK Government Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
  8. Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars
  9. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  10. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com