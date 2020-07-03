Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 slim and light laptops have been listed on Amazon India and will be launching soon. Though the Amazon page does not mention a launch date, the two laptops may arrive in India on July 8 as the company has sent out invites for a digital event on Wednesday where it will unveil “The XPS Experience”. This suggests that the two laptops, which were spotted on Amazon, will be launched at the event. It will be the first digital launch event for Dell.

The Amazon page for the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 shares a few details about the laptops but no launch date. The press invite from Dell shares a launch date for XPS laptops but no details on the laptops themselves. Putting the two together, it is likely that the Dell XPS 13 and the XPS 15 will be launched in India on July 8 at the event which will start at 11:30am.

Dell Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15: Price (expected)

While Dell has not shared pricing for either of the two models, the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 2020 models have been already launched in US. The Dell XPS 13 (2020) starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and goes up to $2,199 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh). On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 (2020) starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,000) and goes up to $2,749 (roughly Rs. 2.05 lakh). The Indian models will be available for purchase through Amazon.

Dell Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15: Specifications

As per the listing on Amazon, and as the names suggest, the Dell XPS 13 will have a 13-inch screen while the Dell XPS 15 will have a 15-inch screen. Both will be powered by 10th gen Intel CPUs that will go up to a Core i7. The screens for both the laptops are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and have a 4-sided infinity edge display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The XPS 15 comes with an option of a 4K display with a certified display HDR 400 panel, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 94 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and 500 nits of brightness.

Both have a carbon fibre keyboard deck and neither of them have standard USB Type-A ports. They feature multiple USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Looking at the 2020 models launched in the US, the XPS 13 can be powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and comes with touch or non-touch display options. As for the XPS 15, it can be powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and the same storage as the 13-inch model. The XPS 13 weighs in at 1.19Kg, while the XPS 15 weighs 1.8Kg.

