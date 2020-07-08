Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 premium laptops have launched in India starting at just under Rs. 1.5 lakh. Dell's latest laptops features a larger 16:10 display, with thinner bezels than its predecessor, and a uniform bezel thickness on all sides. The devices have been listed on Amazon India for sale in the country. The two Dell laptops are powered by the 10th gen Intel processors. The Dell XPS 15 comes with an option of a 4K display with a certified display HDR 400 panel.

Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15 price in India

The Dell XPS 13 is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,44,807 (inclusive of GST), while the Dell XPS 15 price in India starts at Rs. 1,86,072 (inclusive of GST). The devices are listed on Amazon India, and the UHD model of the Dell XPS 13 has been listed for a price of Rs. 2,10,990. The Dell XPS 13 laptops come in Silver and White colour options, while the Dell XPS 15 is listed only in Silver. The Dell XPS 13 models have already gone on sale on Amazon India, while the Dell XPS 15 models are listed as ‘coming soon'.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+( 3,840 x 2,400 pixels) with peak 500 nits of brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core processors, starting from Intel Core i3 (1005G1), going all the way up to quad-core Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor.

The Dell XPS 13 can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the storage goes up to 2TB PCIe (3x4) SSD. The laptop comes equipped with a 52WHr battery that can be juiced up by a 45W AC adapter via a Type-C port. The company touts battery life of up to 18 hours on a Full HD+ model and up to 12 hours while using a UHD model.

There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button on the standard XPS 13. There are dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning, while Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 handle wireless connectivity. The laptop measures at 14.8x296x199mm, and weighs1.2 Kg. Ports and slots include a Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

Dell XPS 15 specifications

The Dell XPS 15 9500 comes in 4K UHD+ (3840x2400 pixels) touchscreen and full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) non-touchscreen options. It runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, it has 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H on the base variant that goes up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H, along with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM. Dell has provided up to 1TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage on the new XPS 15 model.

The laptop also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs a 56Whr battery on the non-touch version and an 86Whr battery on the touchscreen model. The company touts the battery to last for up to 24 hours on the Full HD+ model or up to 13 hours on the UHD+ model.

The Dell XPS 15 9500 also has a dual microphone array. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.1 with power delivery and DisplayPort support. Dimensions of the new Dell XPS 15 are 344.72x230.14x18mm. Also, the machine weighs up to 2.05 Kg.

