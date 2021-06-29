Technology News
  Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI Based Auto Framing Launched in India

Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India

Dell UltraSharp Webcam comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2021 19:30 IST
Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India

Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a minimal, cylindrical design

Highlights
  • Dell UltraSharp Webcam is going on sale today
  • The Dell webcam comes with a Sony CMOS sensor
  • Dell UltraSharp Webcam is both Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified

Dell UltraSharp Webcam has been launched as a premium offering for 4K video conferences. The cylindrically-shaped webcam features a 4K Sony sensor that is claimed to provide enhanced video communication even in low light. Dell has also preloaded an Auto-Framing feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to keep users in focus even when they move a bit. The webcam also carries a software-backed noise reduction feature. The launch of the Dell UltraSharp Webcam comes amid the growing adoption of video conferencing, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dell UltraSharp Webcam price in India, availability details

Dell UltraSharp Webcam price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 ($199.99 in the US). The webcam will be available for purchase worldwide through Dell's enterprise channels starting today (Tuesday, June 29).

Dell UltraSharp Webcam specifications

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam features an 8.3-megapixel Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor that has up to 4K UHD resolution at 24fps/ 30fps frame rate. The webcam also has full-HD and HD resolution at a frame rate of up to 60fps. Dell has provided a multi-element lens on top to capture additional light. For capturing vivid colours, the webcam comes with a Digital Overlap HDR capability. There is also a 3D/ 2D video noise reduction that uses software algorithms to eliminate grainy images.

dell ultrasharp webcam internals image Dell UltraSharp Webcam

Dell UltraSharp Webcam comes with an 8.3-megapixel Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor
Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

 

Unlike a traditional webcam, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam offers customisable field of view that can be picked among 65-, 78-, and 90-degree, along with 5x digital zoom. The webcam also includes a Dell Express Sign-In feature that uses the built-in proximity sensor to detect your presence and automatically logs you out when you step away. There is also an infrared (IR) sensor to enable seamless log-in using Windows Hello.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam is made of an all-aluminium cylindrical body that features a smooth textured metallic finish on top. The webcam also comes with a magnetic mount and a tripod adapter for easy clipping. The magnetic mount can also be placed on a thin-bezel monitor and has a cable management slot.

dell ultrasharp webcam tripod image Dell UltraSharp Webcam

Dell UltraSharp Webcam can be mounted on a tripod
Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

 

In terms of connectivity, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam has a USB Type-C port that can be used with the bundled USB-A-to-USB-Type C cable (two metres in length) to connect with a PC. There is also a magnetic snap-on cover that can be placed on the front when not in use to keep your stay protected. You can also snap the cover to the back when the webcam is in use.

The Dell webcam also has a white LED light indicator to inform users when it is in use. This is similar to how you see a green indicator appearing next to the webcam on Apple MacBooks.

For enhanced focusing, the webcam uses the AI-backed Auto-Framing feature that helps to keep you in focus and the centre of the frame.

Dell has provided support for both Windows 10 and macOS devices on the UltraSharp Webcam. For customisation, the device requires the Dell Peripheral Manager software. It is also certified for platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam measures 42 x 90 mm in size, while its mount measures 32 x 65 x 9.4 mm. It requires an external microphone for video conferences as there isn't a dedicated microphone on board.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell UltraSharp Webcam price in India, Dell UltraSharp Webcam specifications, Dell UltraSharp Webcam, Dell
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
Comment
