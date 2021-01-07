Dell UltraSharp, Video Conferencing, and Interactive Touch Monitor models have been announced ahead of CES 2021. The new products include Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW), Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3821DW), Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 USB-C Hub Monitors (U2422HE/U2722DE), Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 Monitors (U2422H/U2722D), Dell 65/ 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitors (C6522QT/C5522QT), Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE).

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) is priced at $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh), UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3821DW) costs $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh), Dell UltraSharp 27 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2722DE) is priced at $679.99 (roughly Rs. 49,800), UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2422HE) is priced at $459.99 (roughly Rs. 33,700), UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2722D) costs $579.99 (roughly Rs. 42,400), and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2422H) costs $359.99 (roughly Rs. 26,400). The two curved monitors will be available from January 28 while the other four will be available from March 30.

Coming to Video Conferencing Monitors, Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) costs $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 84,000), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE) costs $719.99 (roughly Rs. 52,700), and Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE) is priced at $519.99 (roughly Rs. 38,000). All three models will be available from February 16.

Pricing for the Dell 65 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C6522QT) and Dell 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C5522QT) is yet to be announced but they will be available from March 30.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for these monitors.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) specifications, features

Dell claims that this is the world's first 40-inch ultra-wide curved WUHD (5,120x2,160 pixels) resolution monitor. It has a 39.7-inch IPS display with ComfortView Plus technology. Dell UltraSharp 40 can be used to charge a laptop with up to 90W power charging with its Thunderbolt 3 port. It also comes with SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps and Ethernet connection with an RJ45 port.

Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3821DW) specifications, features

This 38-inch curved IPS monitor comes with integrated 9W speakers and is a toned-down version of the 40-inch monitor. According to a report by XDA Developers, Dell UltraSharp (U3821DW) has 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Rec. 709, and 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage. It does not have a Thunderbolt 3 port but a regular USB Type-C port with Power Delivery.

Dell UltraSharp (U2422HE, U2722DE) USB-C Hub monitors; Dell UltraSharp (U2422H, U2722D) non USB-C Hub monitors specifications, features

Dell UltraSharp (U2422HE) and Dell UltraSharp (U2722DE) USB-C Hub monitors and non USB-C hub monitors (U2422H, U2722D) come with 24-inch full-HD and 27-inch QHD displays, respectively. The U2422HE and U2722DE models come with 90W Power Delivery. The 27-inch models feature 100 percent sRGB and 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and TUV Rheinland certification. The 24-inch models offer 100 percent sRGB and 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage with TUV Rheinland certification.

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) specifications, features

The Video Conferencing monitors from Dell come with 5-megapixel infrared (IR) camera, dual 5W integrated speakers and noise-cancelling microphone for the optimal conference experience. They also feature facial recognition sign-in with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with Microsoft Cortana. The 24-inch model (C2422HE) has a full-HD display, the 27-inch (C2722DE) comes with a QHD display, and the 34-inch (C3422WE) model comes with WQHD display, as per the report by XDA Developers.

Dell 65 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C6522QT), Dell 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C5522QT) specifications, features

These come with 20-point InGlass Touch that allows multiple users to draw or write on the display simultaneously. It has palm rejection built-in as well. Both the 65-inch and 55-inch displays have 4K resolution and include dual 20W speakers. They also come with Dell's Screen Drop feature that allows users to lower the displayed image to three different height settings using dedicated buttons on the side.

