Technology News
loading

Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors sports a 60Hz refresh rate display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 February 2022 19:06 IST
Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Dell

New Dell UltraSharp monitors have a response time ranging from 5 to 8 milliseconds

Highlights
  • Dell UltraSharp 27 monitor costs $779.99 (roughly Rs. 58,600)
  • Dell UltraSharp monitors has up to 400 nits of brightness
  • Connectivity ports include DisplayPort and HDMI

Dell has unveiled new Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors based on the LG Display's IPS Black technology that was showcased by LG earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). The new 4K UltraSharp monitors share identical specifications except for screen size and weight. They come with 400 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 2,000:1 static contrast ratio. As the name suggests, Dell UltraSharp 27 features a 4K 27-inch IPS display, whereas the Dell UltraSharp 32 has a 32-inch IPS display. The latest Dell monitors offer a response time ranging from 5 to 8 milliseconds.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 price, availability

Dell UltraSharp 27 monitor is priced at $779.99 (roughly Rs. 58,600) and Dell UltraSharp 32 costs $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 86,500). Both the monitors are currently listed on the company's US website and are available for purchase in limited regions. Dell is offering three years advanced exchange service free of cost with both monitors.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 specifications

As mentioned, the new Dell monitors use LG Display's IPS black technology and ship with a maximum contrast ratio of 2,000:1, instead of the normal 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors measure 27-inch and 32-inch respectively with 3,840x2,160 pixels resolutions and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Both the panels offer maximum brightness of 400 nits and have an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors come with anti-glare coatings and 3H hard coatings to protect the screen from scratches and drops. The monitors support 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The response time of both models ranges from 5 to 8ms. Dell UltraSharp 27 has a pixel density of 0.1554mm, while the Dell UltraSharp 27 feature a pixel density of 0.18159mm.

For connectivity, both of them have an HDMI port, DisplayPort, and a USB Type-C port. Dell UltraSharp 27 measures 612.14x 185.42x 386.08mm without stand and weighs 6.6 kilograms. Dell UltraSharp 32 measures 713.74x 233.68x469.9mm withstand. It weighs 10.3 kilograms.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dell UltraSharp 27

Dell UltraSharp 27

Display 27.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 612.14x 185.42x 386.08
Resolution Standard 4K
Advertisement
Dell UltraSharp 32

Dell UltraSharp 32

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard 4K
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Dell UltraSharp 32, Dell UltraSharp 27, Dell UltraSharp 32 Specifications, Dell UltraSharp 27 Specifications, Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors, LG, IPS Black Technology
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online

Related Stories

Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  3. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  6. Thomson Oath Pro Max 55-inch Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55OPMAX9055) Review
  7. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  9. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online
  2. Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  4. Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut
  5. Chip Shortage Feeds Frustration, Inflation in US
  6. Angry Birds Games Are Seeing Growth Again, Rovio Says
  7. Bitcoin Legalisation, Crypto Uncertainty Drag Down El Salvador's Fitch Ratings
  8. Honor Magic 4 May Launch at MWC 2022, Leaked Geekbench Scores Beat Galaxy S22 Ultra
  9. OneWeb Deploys 34 Satellites, Takes In-Orbit Total Up to 428
  10. Wordle: Missing Score Helps End US Hostage Ordeal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.