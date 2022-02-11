Dell has unveiled new Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors based on the LG Display's IPS Black technology that was showcased by LG earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). The new 4K UltraSharp monitors share identical specifications except for screen size and weight. They come with 400 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 2,000:1 static contrast ratio. As the name suggests, Dell UltraSharp 27 features a 4K 27-inch IPS display, whereas the Dell UltraSharp 32 has a 32-inch IPS display. The latest Dell monitors offer a response time ranging from 5 to 8 milliseconds.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 price, availability

Dell UltraSharp 27 monitor is priced at $779.99 (roughly Rs. 58,600) and Dell UltraSharp 32 costs $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 86,500). Both the monitors are currently listed on the company's US website and are available for purchase in limited regions. Dell is offering three years advanced exchange service free of cost with both monitors.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 specifications

As mentioned, the new Dell monitors use LG Display's IPS black technology and ship with a maximum contrast ratio of 2,000:1, instead of the normal 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors measure 27-inch and 32-inch respectively with 3,840x2,160 pixels resolutions and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Both the panels offer maximum brightness of 400 nits and have an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors come with anti-glare coatings and 3H hard coatings to protect the screen from scratches and drops. The monitors support 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The response time of both models ranges from 5 to 8ms. Dell UltraSharp 27 has a pixel density of 0.1554mm, while the Dell UltraSharp 27 feature a pixel density of 0.18159mm.

For connectivity, both of them have an HDMI port, DisplayPort, and a USB Type-C port. Dell UltraSharp 27 measures 612.14x 185.42x 386.08mm without stand and weighs 6.6 kilograms. Dell UltraSharp 32 measures 713.74x 233.68x469.9mm withstand. It weighs 10.3 kilograms.