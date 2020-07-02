Technology News
Dell Precision 5550 Workstation Laptop With Intel 10th Gen CPUs, Nvidia Quadro Graphics Launched in India

It’s claimed to be the world’s smallest and lightest 15-inch mobile workstation

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 2 July 2020 16:43 IST
Dell has launched its Precision 5550 workstation laptop in India

Highlights
  • Dell claims it’s the smallest and lightest workstation laptop
  • It’s powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia Quadro graphics
  • Dell Precision 5550 prices start at Rs. 1,29,999

Dell Precision 5550 workstation laptop has been in India, designed for professional creators and engineers. It claims it's the smallest and lightest 15-inch mobile workstation in the market. The Dell Precision 5550 can be configured with Intel's 10th generation CPUs and up to Nvidia's Quadro T2000 graphics card. Prices start at Rs. 1,29,999.

The design of the Dell Precision 5550 is said to be six percent smaller than the previous generation. It boasts of a 92 percent display-to-body ratio and a chassis made from aluminium and carbon fibre. It weighs 1.84kg, but this varies based on the configuration you choose. You get a 15.6-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and support for the HDR400 standard. The panel can either have a full-HD+ (1920x1200) resolution or a UHD+ (3840x2400) resolution with touch input.

The Dell Precision 5550 can be configured with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10885H or a Xeon W-10855M CPU, and up to an Nvidia Quadro T2000 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 memory. There are plenty of ways to configure RAM and storage. The laptop supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop features two Type-C Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, and a USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C port. According to Dell, the dual fans and heat pipes help keep the components running cool, even under heavy workloads. It also supports fast charging, which promises a 35 percent charge in 20 minutes.

“From fast rendering to detailed visualisations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, with the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features, creative users across industries will appreciate this workstation,” said Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell India.

