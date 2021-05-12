Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, and Precision 7760 laptop models have been refreshed with the latest Intel processors. The models in the series can be fitted with either Intel's 11th Gen Core H-series CPUs or Intel Xeon W CPUs. Dell has recently updated many of its laptop models with the latest processors and better configurations and the Precision series workstation laptops have got the same treatment. They come with Windows 10 pre-installed and myriad configurations. The Dell Precision lineup also comes with several in-built security features such as Intel vPro Technology and a fingerprint reader with ControlVault 3. Dell has also introduced the new Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop.

Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, Precision 7760, and Alienware m15 R6: Price, availability

The price and availability of the refreshed Dell Precision lineup has not been shared by the company yet. The Alienware m15 R6 is priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 95,500) and will be available this summer.

Dell Precision 3561 specifications, features

The Precision 3561 from Dell comes with up to a 15.6-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display that has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11855M CPU, along with up to an Nvidia T600 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It can pack up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to a 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Gen4x4 Class 40 SSD storage. For connectivity, the Dell Precision 3561 comes with up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX210 2x2.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, uSD card reader, and optional Smart Card and fingerprint reader. Audio is handled by dual speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro. It is backed by up to a 96Whr battery and weighs 1.79kg.

Dell Precision 5560 specifications, features

Dell Precision 5560 features up to a 15.6-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) InfinityEdge display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent AdobeRGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and Gorilla Glass protection. It can be powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU, and paired with up to an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Dell Precision 5560 has the same RAM and storage capacity as the Dell Precision 3561. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. There is also a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The laptop can be equipped with up to an 86Whr battery and it weighs 1.84kg.

Dell Precision 5760 specifications, features

Dell Precision 5760 comes with a 17-inch display that can have up to WLED UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution with a 60Hz touch display, 100 percent AdobeRGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, 500 nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the Dell Precision 5760 can be fitted with the same CPU options as the Dell Precision 5560. On the GPU front, it comes with up to an Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. RAM capacity is the same as the Dell Precision 5560, but the Precision 5760 can be packed with up to 4TB of Gen 4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth v5.2, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-sized SD card reader. Dell Precision 5760 has the same audio options as the previous two laptop models, but it can be fitted with up to a bigger 97Whr battery.

Dell Precision 7560 specifications, features

Dell Precision 7560 features a 15.6-inch display that have a configuration of up to UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with DisplayHDR 600 certification, 100 percent Adobe RGB, and 800 nits of peak brightness. It has the same GPU options as the Dell Precision 5560, but the GPU options include up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 4TB of Gen 4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (6GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, a universal audio jack, an SD card slot, a smart card reader, and a SIM (Micro) slot. Dell Precision 7560 comes with up to a 95Whr battery and weighs 2.45kg.

Dell Precision 7760 specifications, features

Dell Precision 7760 features a 17.3-inch display with up to UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 500 nits of peak brightness, and DisplayHDR 400 certification. CPU and GPU options are the same as the Dell Precision 7560 and so are the RAM and storage options. It also has the same connectivity and battery options as the Dell Precision 7560. The Dell Precision 7760 weighs 3.01kg.

Alienware m15 R6 specifications, features

Alienware m15 R6 features a 15.6-inch display that can be equipped with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel with up to 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and Nvidia G-Sync support. It can also come with a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel that has a 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support. Under the hood, it comes with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11900H CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP).

It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. You also get up to Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.2. Alienware m15 R6 is backed by an 86Whr battery and weighs 2.69kg.