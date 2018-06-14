Dell has launced a new lineup of OptiPlex All-in-Ones (AIO) and OptiPlex Towers in India. On the 25th year of OptiPlex series, Dell at an event in New Delhi released a refreshed lineup that come in small form factors and 8th generation Intel processors. Earlier in April this year, the company had announced a plethora of updates to its professional PC lineup, with new versions of Dell Latitude, OptiPlex, Precision, and P-series workstations. However, the only the OptiPlex products have made it to India as of now. With the new lineup, Dell says the series features advances in smart design, productivity and sustainability, alongside being the "world's most secure and manageable commercial PCs." The new Dell OptiPlex range starts from Rs. 33,999 onwards and is customisable as per the configuration.

Commenting on the launch, Indrajit Belgundi, Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group at Dell India said, "Desktops are leading form factors for businesses in India and Dell has been a consistent leader as indicated by IDC for All -in-ones in Q1 CY18. Dell identifies desk-workers as a major workforce persona - one that needs reliable, secure and innovative machines that respond to their business needs." It is worth noting that since these are commercial products that come with various configurations in terms of storage, processor, graphics, etc, the prices vary accordingly. You can visit the Dell India site to select your customised configurations and place an order.

Getting to the products, first up is the Dell OptiPlex 7760 all-in-one (AIO) that sports a 27-inch InfinityEdge display with optional glare-free 4K Ultra HD with HDR and High-Gamut sRGB or full-HD IPS with touch display, next-generation discrete graphics and quad mic array with Waves Maxx technology. It promises t give a clear sound at distances up to 12 feet. Additionally, it offers 80 PLUS internal Power Supply Unit with optional 200W EPA Platinum and comes loaded with Intel Integrated HD Graphics 630 and an optional 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050.

Dell OptiPlex 7760 AIO

Meanwhile, the OptiPlex 7460 AIO sports a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge display. It comes with an edge-to-edge full-HD IPS display technology and numerous port options. The AIO also offers a 2.5 inch 2TB 5400rpm SATA Hard Disk Drive, optional Intel Optane Memory of 16GB, and dual storage and RAID support. In addition, Dell is offering consumers with an optional 2.0-megapixel 1080p full-HD or Infrared Pop-up Webcam that supports Windows.

Coming to the OptiPlex XE3 Tower, it is available in a small form factor, and is an "industrial-grade desktop with enterprise-class performance." It is aimed at industries such as healthcare, retail and manufacturing, and also offers an OEM-ready design. Dell says the XE3 can operate in extreme temperatures and is resistant to shock and vibration, and is available with optional dust filters. It is packed with 8th-generation Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of RAM.

The OptiPlex 7060 and 5060 Towers, on the other hand, are micro desktops that come with the next-generation AMD, Integrated Intel HD, Dual AMD Radeon, Nvidia graphics options that can power up to three monitors simultaneously. It has a MIL-STD 810G tested form factor and lockable cable covers and chassis intrusion switch helps make work seamless and hassle-free.

Finally, the OptiPlex 3060 is a compact business desktop. It is available in Tower, Small Form Factor, and Micro form factors and with multiple mounting options, this tool-less designed system offers up to 32GB RAM. It supports Dell Data Security and TPM 2.0 for security, alongside lockable cable covers and optional chassis intrusion switch.