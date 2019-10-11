Technology News
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Modular, Zero-Footprint PC Launched in India

Dell OptiPlex 7070 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 47,999.

Updated: 11 October 2019 18:24 IST
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Modular, Zero-Footprint PC Launched in India
Highlights
  • PC has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 + GST
  • The devices will get manufactured in India
  • It can support up to three daisy-chained USB-C displays at once

Dell Technologies on Friday unveiled its OptiPlex 7070 Ultra - a flexible, modular and zero-footprint PC which targets the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Information Technology Enabled Service (ITES) sectors.

The PC has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 + GST (inclusive of keyboard and mouse). The company is, however, selling compatible display options separately.

"We know that one of the definite target industry verticals will be BFSI, as well as BPOs, where we have seen the non-compute intensive use cases for fixed computing emerge. And therefore, that will definitely be a go to segment," Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, told IANS.

According to the company, the devices will get manufactured in India at its factory in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra places the desktop PC into a monitor stand that reduces footprint. It allows for maximum use of desk space, improves productivity, and reduces IT investment.

"Over the last 25 years since the first OptiPlex was created, we've seen the needs of the workplace change, workspace being one example. The new OptiPlex offers an innovative form factor to support maximum productivity in a compact workspace," said Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can support up to three daisy-chained USB-C displays at once, thus, transmitting power, data, video and audio using 'DisplayPort' and giving users the ability to immerse themselves in their work for increased productivity.

Further reading: Dell, Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Modular, Zero-Footprint PC Launched in India
