Dell Latitude 9510 has joined the company's product portfolio in India as the latest business-focussed laptop. First shown off at CES 2020, the Latitude 9510 packs in a 15-inch display in a form-factor designed for a 14-inch laptop. It also boasts of up to 34 hours of battery life, a 5G-ready design, and has the Dell Optimiser software that is an AI-based system optimiser. The laptop will be available in two variants — as a standard clamshell laptop or as a 2-in-1 convertible. It's also said to be the first Project Athena certified commercial PC, featuring Intel's 10th Gen vPro CPUs.

Dell Latitude 9510 price in India, availability

Dell Latitude 9510 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,000. Since this is a business-centric laptop, Dell doesn't have pre-set configurations on sale. In fact, you'll have to reach out to Dell through its website and wait for a representative to get back to you to proceed further.

Dell Latitude 9510 specifications

The Dell Latitude 9510 is said to be the first business laptop, certified by Intel's Project Athena programme. It ensures the laptop has certain qualities, such as the ability to wake the laptop from sleep in under a second, long battery life, and a premium build. The Latitude 9510 is claimed to be Dell's smallest and lightest business PC, weighing around 1.4kg.

It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display, an aluminium body, and the 2-in-1 model has a touch panel with Gorilla Glass DX protection. The laptop can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU and the optional 5G modem. It can also be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity includes two Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A (USB 3.2) port, a microSD card reader, an optional SmartCard reader, and a headphone jack. The Latitude 9510 also features the Dell Optimiser program, which monitors yours usage in the background and is said to help launch apps faster or automatically lock or unlock your laptop based on your presence (through Intel's Context Sensing technology).