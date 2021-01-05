Dell on Tuesday expanded its range of laptops and PCs with the launch of Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420, and Precision 3560 laptop models along with OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 desktop options. All the new laptop and desktop models by the company come with up to 11th-generation Intel Core processors and run on Windows 10. Additionally, Dell launched the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor as well as three video conferencing-supported monitors in 24-, 27-, and 34-inch sizes. The company also announced the Latitude 5320, Latitude 5520, Latitude 7320, Latitude 7420, and the Latitude 9520 laptops that will debut at a later stage.

Dell Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420, Precision 3560 price, availability

Dell Latitude 9420 price starts at $1,949 (approximately Rs. 1,42,700). The laptop will be available for purchase in spring 2021 alongside the Latitude 9520 that is yet to receive a price tag. The Latitude 7520 and Latitude 5420, on the other hand, carry an initial price tag of $1,649 (roughly Rs. 1,20,700) and $1,049 (roughly Rs. 76,800), respectively. Both the laptops will be available in select markets from January 12. Dell Precision 3560 will also be available for purchase in some markets from January 12, but it comes with a starting price of $1,189 (roughly Rs. 87,000).

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, OptiPlex 3090 Ultra price, availability

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 price starts at $769 (roughly Rs. 55,600) and $659 (roughly Rs. 48,200), respectively. Both All in One (AIO) PCs will be available from January 28.

Alongside the PCs, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (C2422HE) debuted at an initial price of $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,53,000). It will also be available from January 28. The company also brought the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor that will be available from February 16 at $519.99 (roughly Rs. 38,000), $719 (roughly Rs. 52,700), and $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 84,200) – in that order.

Details about the India pricing and availability of the new models are yet to be announced.

Dell Latitude 9420 specifications

Dell Latitude 9420 comes in a 2-in-1 form factor and is designed to deliver enhanced connectivity and collaboration experiences. The laptop comes with an inbuilt speakerphone and camera enhancements to boost the quality of video calls. It is also the first laptop to feature Dell's SafeShutter technology that automatically opens and closes the webcam. There is pre-installed Dell Optimizer software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a personalised user experience by automatically improving application performance, battery run time, and faster sign-in, according to the company.

Dell Latitude 9420 features the SafeShutter technology to automatically open or close the webcam

In terms of specifications, Dell Latitude 9420 features a 14-inch display with up to QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution and touch support. The display also includes optional Active Pen support to let you use a stylus. Under the hood, the new Latitude laptop comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 storage. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity options and is based on Intel Evo platform. It also uses Intel's Visual Sensing Technology to provide a reliable auto-wake and lock experience.

Dell Latitude 9420 comes with up to 3-cell, 60Wh 6 Polymer battery that supports up to 65W charging over USB Type-C. The machine weighs 1.33 kilograms.

Dell Latitude 7520 specifications

Similar to the Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 7520 comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with up to 32GB of SDRAM. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display that has full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) and Ultra HD (3,740x2,160 pixels) resolution versions and optional touch support. There is also the Dell Optimizer software for a personalised experience. Dell has provided up to SSD M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe 1TB storage. Dell Latitude 7520 packs up to 4-cell, 63Wh battery that comes along with up to 90W USB Type-C adapter. Furthermore, the laptop weighs 1.62 kilograms.

Dell Latitude 5420 specifications

Dell Latitude 5420 comes with a 14-inch display with up to full-HD resolution and optional touch support. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 64GB LPDDR4 SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 3x4 Class 40 storage. The laptop comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics with 2GB of dedicated DDR5 memory. It packs up to 4-cell 63Wh battery and comes bundled with up to 90W USB Type-C adapter. The laptop weighs 1.59 kilograms.

Dell Precision 3560 specifications

Built with reclaimed carbon fibre and bioplastics on the outside, Dell Precision 3560 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution and touch support. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage. The laptop also comes with an option to have NVIDIA Quadro T500 graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory. Further, it has an optional 4-cell ExpressCharge battery to deliver long hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop weighs 1.59 kilograms.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra specifications

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra comes as a solution for customers exploring a compact desktop computer. It comes with a modular all-in-one design and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. There is also up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, along with up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD. The desktop comes with Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Iris Xe Graphics options. Although the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra doesn't come with a display, it is compatible with a range of Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors. The machine can be used with up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. It also comes preloaded with Dell Optimizer to deliver a smarter desktop experience with personalised options.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra comes with a modular design

Dell has provided a range of connectivity options on the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, with USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors, among others. The desktop also includes Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. It measures 19.70x96.10x256.20mm and weighs 650 grams in global markets.

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra specifications

Top-end specifications of the Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are similar to those of the OptiPlex 7090, though the former is targeted more towards small businesses and educators, with some key hardware-level differences. The desktop comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD. The Core i5 variant also includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There are USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors as well as an audio jack. The desktop also offers up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra measures 19.70x96.10x256.20mm and weighs 650 grams. The machine is also compatible with various Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors.

