Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop is the company's latest model in its Latitude series, and has been teased since earlier this year. The laptop, as the name suggests, has a detachable screen that has slim bezels on the sides. It only comes with the option of Intel processors (no AMD variant) but in multiple RAM and storage configurations. You also get updated features like Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C power delivery, and more. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable comes with a host of built-in security features as well.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable price

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable starts at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the base configuration. It is offered in a single Grey colour variant with availability from Tuesday, April 27 in the US and, as of now, Dell has not shared any information about its international availability.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable specifications, features

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop comes with options of Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and Windows 10 Enterprise (Windows as a Service or WaaS). It features a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,280 pixels) display that has 500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. It can be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM clocked at 4,266MHz and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 PCIe SSD.

Connectivity options on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. There are two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is backed by a 40Whr battery that supports ExpressCharge 2.0. There is a front facing 5-megapixel webcam that supports 1080p resolution. There is also a rear facing 8-megapixel camera.

Dell has also provided optional security options like Windows Hello, Smartcard reader, and Contactless Smartcard reader, among others. Sensors onboard include gyroscope, e-compass/ magnetometer, accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN card only), and ambient light sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable measures 288.4x207.9x8.4mm for the display and weighs 851 grams.