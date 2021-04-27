Technology News
loading

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable starts at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the base configuration.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2021 19:31 IST
Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable tablet weighs under 1 kg

Highlights
  • Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable has optional Windows Hello support
  • The 2-in-1 laptop offers up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM
  • Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable supports USB Type-C power delivery

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop is the company's latest model in its Latitude series, and has been teased since earlier this year. The laptop, as the name suggests, has a detachable screen that has slim bezels on the sides. It only comes with the option of Intel processors (no AMD variant) but in multiple RAM and storage configurations. You also get updated features like Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C power delivery, and more. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable comes with a host of built-in security features as well.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable price

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable starts at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the base configuration. It is offered in a single Grey colour variant with availability from Tuesday, April 27 in the US and, as of now, Dell has not shared any information about its international availability.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable specifications, features

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop comes with options of Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and Windows 10 Enterprise (Windows as a Service or WaaS). It features a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,280 pixels) display that has 500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. It can be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM clocked at 4,266MHz and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 PCIe SSD.

Connectivity options on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. There are two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is backed by a 40Whr battery that supports ExpressCharge 2.0. There is a front facing 5-megapixel webcam that supports 1080p resolution. There is also a rear facing 8-megapixel camera.

Dell has also provided optional security options like Windows Hello, Smartcard reader, and Contactless Smartcard reader, among others. Sensors onboard include gyroscope, e-compass/ magnetometer, accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN card only), and ambient light sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable measures 288.4x207.9x8.4mm for the display and weighs 851 grams.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Laptop

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1280 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 0.85 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Price, Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Specifications, Dell
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. ‘Blown Away’: NASA Discovery Could Resolve Mystery Behind Exploding Stars
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  4. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  5. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Oppo A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched in China
  8. Paytm, CRED Bring Initiatives to Help Ramp Up Oxygen Supply in India
  9. Oppo A53s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports
  2. Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India
  3. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch
  5. Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo
  6. Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
  8. NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com